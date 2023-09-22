2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos

Around the globe, World Rhino Day is observed every year on 22 September. The day serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the conservation of rhinos and highlights the ongoing efforts of different organisations and institutions to protect the species from the threats they face in the wild.

The current reality is that rhinos are still among the most endangered animals on Earth due to factors such as poaching, habitat loss, and climate change.

At EcoTraining, we support every effort to protect the rhino and believe that initiatives like World Rhino Day are crucial in highlighting the ongoing need for anti-poaching initiatives, law enforcement, and stricter regulations against the illegal wildlife trade.

"Occasionally, we propose an exciting rhino conservation experience to guests on some of our custom programmes. We welcome people from all around the globe who join or help fund rhino conservation efforts in South Africa while we facilitate them. Some of our students have had the opportunity to experience the intense and raw reality of rhino dehorning. It is always a sad, emotionally draining, yet humbling experience to remember for years," said EcoTraining sales and product development manager, Corne Schalkwyk.

As Africa’s leading field-guiding educational institution, we offer students the opportunity to understand the importance and complexities of conservation in the different courses we offer.

"Conservation is at the heart of what we do, and by giving students from around the world the opportunity to study this, we are not just creating individuals who are passionate about the natural world; we are in fact producing guardians of nature who will pass on the importance of what they have learned to the next generation," added Schalkwyk.

A collective global effort will continue to demonstrate that the conservation of the rhino is a global concern, and EcoTraining will continue to advocate for the protection of rhinos and their ecosystems.

