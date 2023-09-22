Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

JNPROur Salad MixSappiOnPoint PRCatchwordsKia South AfricaThe Social Employment FundCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Environment & Natural Resources Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos

22 Sep 2023
Issued by: Our Salad Mix
The estimated total population of rhinos around the world is less than 28,000 individual animals. This estimate was published in the International Rhino Foundation's annual report for 2022 and considers all five species of rhino.
2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos

Around the globe, World Rhino Day is observed every year on 22 September. The day serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the conservation of rhinos and highlights the ongoing efforts of different organisations and institutions to protect the species from the threats they face in the wild.

The current reality is that rhinos are still among the most endangered animals on Earth due to factors such as poaching, habitat loss, and climate change.

At EcoTraining, we support every effort to protect the rhino and believe that initiatives like World Rhino Day are crucial in highlighting the ongoing need for anti-poaching initiatives, law enforcement, and stricter regulations against the illegal wildlife trade.

"Occasionally, we propose an exciting rhino conservation experience to guests on some of our custom programmes. We welcome people from all around the globe who join or help fund rhino conservation efforts in South Africa while we facilitate them. Some of our students have had the opportunity to experience the intense and raw reality of rhino dehorning. It is always a sad, emotionally draining, yet humbling experience to remember for years," said EcoTraining sales and product development manager, Corne Schalkwyk.

2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos

As Africa’s leading field-guiding educational institution, we offer students the opportunity to understand the importance and complexities of conservation in the different courses we offer.

"Conservation is at the heart of what we do, and by giving students from around the world the opportunity to study this, we are not just creating individuals who are passionate about the natural world; we are in fact producing guardians of nature who will pass on the importance of what they have learned to the next generation," added Schalkwyk.

A collective global effort will continue to demonstrate that the conservation of the rhino is a global concern, and EcoTraining will continue to advocate for the protection of rhinos and their ecosystems.

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.

NextOptions
Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
Read more: International Rhino Foundation, EcoTraining

Related

EcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence
Our Salad MixEcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence3 days ago
Ecotraining leads the way and launches new on-demand field guide course
Our Salad MixEcotraining leads the way and launches new on-demand field guide course5 Sep 2023
World Elephant Day 2023: How can we help our elephants?
Our Salad MixWorld Elephant Day 2023: How can we help our elephants?16 Aug 2023
The time to invest in our planet is now - International Mother Earth Day 2023
Our Salad MixThe time to invest in our planet is now - International Mother Earth Day 202321 Apr 2023
A first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation
Our Salad MixA first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation21 Apr 2023
EcoTraining and Londolozi focus on guides' walking skills development
Our Salad MixEcoTraining and Londolozi focus on guides' walking skills development28 Mar 2023
Ecotraining celebrates creating opportunities for all on International Day of Education
Our Salad MixEcotraining celebrates creating opportunities for all on International Day of Education24 Jan 2023
EcoTraining celebrates local women on International Day of Rural Women
Our Salad MixEcoTraining celebrates local women on International Day of Rural Women14 Oct 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz