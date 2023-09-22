Industries

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Applications open for bursaries in environmental field

22 Sep 2023
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has invited full-time students to apply for bursaries, to be awarded in the 2024 academic year, in various fields of study.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The department said the minimum requirements to apply for the bursary is Grade 12, and consideration will be given to previously disadvantaged and people with disabilities, who are South African citizens.

“This advert only applies to full-time students enrolled with an institution of higher learning or currently doing Grade 12 (Matric) and not employed. Please indicate clearly on the application form the reference number and the study field,” the department said in a statement.

The bursaries will be awarded to students in study fields including environmental programmes; forestry management; regulatory compliance sector monitoring; fisheries management; oceans and coasts; biodiversity and conservation; climate change and air quality management, and chemicals and waste management.

The maximum amount of the bursary is R50,000.

The department said students who have previously participated in the public service internship programme are not eligible for consideration.

“Upon completion of your studies, participation in the internship programme is mandatory, as part of the bursary contract agreement. It is important to note that regulations prohibit participation in the programme more than once,” the department said.

All applications should be accompanied by the following documents:

  • Motivation as to why the bursary should be awarded to you.
  • Certified copies of qualifications and recent academic records.
  • Certified copies of identity document (applicant and both parents or guardians).
  • Proof of registration (if already enrolled with an institution of higher learning).
  • Latest Grade 12 results (if currently in high school).
  • Proof of parents or guardians' income.
  • Proof if parents are deceased.
  • Affidavit if parents are not working.

Hand deliveries or courier applications should be sent to:

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
Environment House
473 Steve Biko Street
Cnr Steve Biko and Soutpansberg Road Arcadia
Pretoria

Or

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
63 Strand Street
13th Floor Nedbank Building
Cape Town

For enquiries, applicants should contact Joshua Moepya on 012 399 8682/067 417 3739; Busisiwe Stemele on 012 399-8685/066 156 0042; Mokhobo Putu on 012 399 9018/066 081 2662; Kgomotso Moela on 021 402 3329/081 492 5570; Mooketsa Mabe on 021 402 3412/ 071 540 2685 and Neliswa Magwala 021 814 8089/066 081 9858.

The postal address is: The Director-General (for the attention of the Learning and Development - Bursary Section), Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001.

Applications close on 27 October 2023. Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted.

“Correspondence will be limited to successful applicants only. If you have not been contacted by end of January 2024, please accept that your application was unsuccessful,” the department said.

Successful applicants will be expected to sign a bursary contract.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: bursaries, Department of Forestry

