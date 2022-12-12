Ignition Group links arms with the Learn Project to grow literacy in schools

"South Africa is facing a reading crisis, with eight out of every 10 children in South Africa unable to read properly," says Samantha Groom, group head of marketing for Ignition Group (Ignition). "The foundations for encouraging a literate society in South Africa have slowly deteriorated due to a number of factors - the absence of a reading culture amongst adult South Africans, the demise of school libraries due to the high cost of books and the sub-standard training for teachers of reading."

Dep of Education Circuit Manager, Rev DE Thusi; Headmistress, Mrs ET Mncwabe and Ros Toerien, CEO and founder of The LEARN Project

“Research shows that children are not able to read in English or their home language, creating a stumbling block before they even get off the line. We decided to do something about it,” Groom says “and are thrilled to partner with The LEARN Project again for this initiative, especially significant on this the International Day of Giving.”

“We at The LEARN Project aim to inspire hope, instil change and impact lives through the power of books and literacy,” says Roslynne Toerien (CEO and founder of The LEARN Project). “We believe that a reading nation is a leading nation and that, readers make leaders and leaders build nations. It is up to us to equip future generations.”

“Literacy is a fundamental human right and a pre-requisite for even the most basic employment. Being able to read can help the children of South Africa live satisfying and rewarding lives and partake fully in society as they grow and mature,” Groom continues.

Ros Toerien, CEO and Founder of The LEARN Project and Headmistress, Mrs ET Mncwabe in the brand new facility

The employment opportunities offered at Ignition Group provided the impetus for the company to take on this project. It all began on Mandela Day this year with a book collection at the Ignition offices. The results were overwhelming and a total of 13 Book Corners were placed in Eskhululiwe Primary School in eNanda. This month the group is donating a full library to Eskhululiwe to assist the older learners at the school.

In partnership with The LEARN Project, they also organised a local sewing group in the community. The Bhambayi Sewing Group, led by the talented Thembi Biyela who sews from her wheelchair, making book bags and curtains.

The brand new library, just waiting for learners to come and explore. Curtains and cushions handmade by community member, Thembi Biyela who sews from her wheelchair and her Bhambayi Sewing Group team

In addition to this, Ignition has supplied tables, chairs, educational posters and other essential classroom /library necessities to the school. Teachers were sponsored to attend a LEARN teacher training course on the use of the library so that they are empowered and encouraged to make the most of this valuable resource in their school, and a teacher librarian has been trained using the LEARN Project Librarianship course. She will assist in preparing the books and the library, and will also spend time in the other LEARN beneficiary school libraries to train and gain experience.

“We have chosen to partner with schools in areas where the children of many of our staff are learners. By doing this we are giving back to our People in the best way possible – by improving the lives of their children.