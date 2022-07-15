What types of harassment are covered by the new Code of Good Practice?

But what are the various types of harassment that may occur in the workplace?
The Code deals with the concept of harassment broadly and highlights sexual harassment and racial, ethnic or social origin harassment as specific forms of harassment.
The Code provides that harassment is generally understood to be unwanted conduct that:
A wide range of conduct in the workplace may constitute harassment. Examples provided for in the Code include:
The Code also recognises that there may be a number of different terms used to describe conduct in the workplace that amounts to harassment, including bullying, intimidation, vertical and horizontal harassment, passive-aggressive or covert harassment, online harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
One of the most challenging issues for employers arising from the Code will be to determine whether the specific conduct that an employee complains of does in fact amount to harassment.
The question of whether or not conduct constitutes harassment should be assessed objectively, but from the perspective of the complainant who alleges harassment. The primary focus of the enquiry is on the impact of the conduct on the employee concerned.
The Code acknowledges, however, that there may be circumstances in which the perceptions of the complainant are not consistent with the views of a reasonable person. In these circumstances, the employer will be required to consider the societal values reflective of our constitutional ethos.
The following factors may be relevant to determine whether harassment has occurred:
Sexual harassment is a specific form of harassment and constitutes unfair discrimination on the prohibited grounds of sex, gender and sexual orientation.
For purposes of the Code, sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, whether direct or indirect, that the perpetrator knows or ought to know is not welcome.
The unwanted conduct must be of a sexual nature and may include physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct. Sexual harassment may include, but is not limited to:
Racial, ethnic or social origin harassment is another specific form of harassment and constitutes unfair discrimination on the prohibited grounds of race, ethnic origin or social origin.
In terms of the Code, racial, ethnic or social origin harassment is unwanted conduct based on race, ethnic or social origin, or a characteristic associated with, or presumed to be associated with, such group, that undermines a person’s dignity, or that creates an intimidating, hostile or humiliating working environment.
Explicit racial conduct or conduct involving racial innuendo or stereotyping is assumed to be unwanted and offensive to any individual who may be exposed to the conduct.
Examples of this type of harassment provided for in the Code include:
In terms of the Code, employers are required to implement awareness training initiatives to educate employees about the types of harassment that may take place in the workplace. This will be one of the factors that is taken into account when determining whether an employer has complied with its obligations for purposes of section 60 of the Employment Equity Act.