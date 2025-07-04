HR Labour Law & Unions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    CCMA ruling highlights the importance of swift action on sexual harassment

    South African employers must act swiftly on sexual harassment allegations to avoid liability under the Employment Equity Act (EEA), as a recent Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling demonstrates.
    By Andre van Heerden and Hannah Fowler
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Image source: Burmakin Andrey –
    Image source: Burmakin Andrey – 123RF.com

    The case, Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union obo S and another v Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality, highlights the legal and reputational risks of inadequate responses to workplace discrimination.

    Businesses must prioritise robust processes to ensure compliance and maintain trust, a critical lesson in South Africa’s evolving corporate landscape.

    Initial accusation

    In this case, two library assistants at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University accused a colleague of sexual harassment in May 2018. They reported the issue to their supervisor, Ms Dinie, who allegedly responded without urgency or sensitivity. The first complainant felt dismissed, receiving no guidance, while the second perceived her concerns as minimised.

    Only when escalated to a senior supervisor, Mrs Titus, on 18 May, did the response gain momentum. Titus requested written statements, and the matter reached the Labour Relations department.

    Within three weeks, the employer suspended the accused and relocated him to another workplace due to a concurrent staff strike.

    A disciplinary hearing, held within two months, cleared the accused, but the employer kept him separated to protect the complainants. Dissatisfied, the complainants referred the matter to the CCMA, alleging unfair discrimination under Section 60 of the EEA and seeking compensation.

    Reasonable response

    Section 60 holds employers liable for employee misconduct unless they take “reasonably practicable” steps to address it. Employers must be notified, consult relevant parties, and act to eliminate the conduct, or face liability unless they prove reasonable efforts. The complainants argued Dinie’s inaction failed this standard. The employer countered that its Labour Relations Practitioner acted on the same day as each complaint, held a consultative meeting, and suspended the accused within four days, opting for a formal procedure as requested.

    The CCMA arbitrator ruled the employer acted promptly.

    Dinie escalated the issue, Titus secured written statements, and the employer’s actions — consultation, suspension, relocation, and a swift hearing — met Section 60(4)’s requirements. The ongoing workplace separation, despite the not guilty verdict, reinforced this. The complainants’ failure to dispute the employer’s evidence led to the claim’s dismissal.

    The ruling clarifies that employers need not take every possible step, but must act reasonably and promptly, a case-specific standard. Here, the employer’s escalation and protective measures sufficed. The Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace provides further guidance, urging clear policies and training.

    Potential risks of slow responses

    For South African businesses, the message is urgent: delayed or inadequate responses to harassment risk legal liability, reputational harm, and eroded trust.

    Clear reporting channels, trained supervisors, and decisive investigations are essential. This aligns with broader governance trends, such as Transnet’s push for transparency to attract investment or the National AI Policy Framework’s emphasis on ethical standards. In a competitive market, compliance and trust are non-negotiable.

    Employers must strengthen harassment policies now. Proactive steps — robust reporting, training, and swift action — mitigate risks and uphold EEA obligations.

    The CCMA’s ruling is a call to action: timely, reasonable responses are critical for a fair, thriving workplace.

    Read more: Werksmans Attorneys, Andre van Heerden, sexual harassment at work, sexual harassment policy, Code of Good Practice for Sexual Harassment, duty of care, sexual harassment in the workplace, Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andre van Heerden and Hannah Fowler

    Andre van Heerden - Director and Hannah Fowler - Candidate Attorney, Werksmans Attorneys
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz