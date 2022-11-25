Eswatini drops all Covid entry restrictions

In a move that will give a great boost to the Kingdom's tourism in the run-up to the festive season, the Eswatini government has announced the removal of all remaining Covid-related entry regulations. International visitors can now enter The Kingdom of Eswatini without the need for any vaccination certificates or test results.

This brings the country in line with its larger neighbour, South Africa, and a number of other countries across southern Africa as the region returns to its pre-pandemic position.

For the Kingdom of Eswatini this is particularly significant as the closures associated with Covid-19 had stalled the impressive momentum the country had been establishing as a tourist destination.

In 2020, just before the pandemic emerged and borders started to close, Lonely Planet named Eswatini as one of its ‘Best in Travel’ Top Destinations for 2020, highlighting the diversity found within its small borders: "Petite, pleasant and packed with culture, adventure and legendary wildlife, the Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) is one of Southern Africa’s most underrated destinations."

Eswatini believes that it is already well prepared for the return of tourism. It was the first full country in southern Africa to be awarded the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp back in 2020 based on its robust set of Covid-prevention protocols established quickly by the Eswatini Tourism Authority in conjunction with the Eswatini Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and the UN. The country also subsequently obtained the Safer Tourism Seal.

Covid cases in Eswatini have remained below 100 for some time now.

Linda Nxumalo, Eswatini Tourism Authority CEO, was excited about what this final step will mean for the future, stating: "ETA welcomes government decision to ease the prevailing entry requirements for Eswatini. The Authority believes this latest move will help towards the goal of increasing the number of tourists in Eswatini to 2 million by 2025 and further encourage tourists to increase the nights they spend in the kingdom to at least three.

"Tourism remains the strategic economic recovery pillar for Eswatini and this move will help create and sustain more jobs and further increase tourism contributions to GDP."