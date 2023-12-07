Remembering Professor Harry Seftel: A legacy of insight and compassion

It is with deep sorrow that Primedia Broadcasting bids farewell to a dear friend, mentor, and 702's resident expert for over 25 years, Professor Harry Seftel. A beacon of wisdom and compassion, Prof Harry, as he was affectionately known, left an indelible mark on the airwaves and the hearts of those who had the privilege of listening to him.

Prof Harry's journey with 702 began in the late 1980s when he joined John Berks as a regular guest on his show. This marked the inception of a remarkable partnership that evolved into a longstanding commitment to public service through the airwaves.

In the early 1990s, 702 launched a ground-breaking advice show, initially titled "Medically Speaking" and later renamed "At Your Service," airing once a week on Tuesday evenings between 7pm and 9pm. Prof Harry became the trusted voice every Tuesday evening, fielding calls from listeners and addressing their medical questions with a unique blend of expertise and empathy. Throughout the years and at different stages, his co-anchors, Leigh Bennie and Shado Twala, shared the responsibility of bringing this vital information to the public.

His last show on 702 aired in August 2012, marking the end of an era and the closing chapter of a profound contribution to the South African broadcasting landscape.

Beyond the airwaves, Prof Harry Seftel was a renowned public health advocate, dedicating over 50 years to the Department of Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand. His pioneering work focused on chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, making him an invaluable asset to the medical community and a trusted source of knowledge for millions.

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting's CEO, reflects on the legacy of Prof Harry: "We mourn the loss of a national treasure whose wisdom, compassion, and dedication to public health enriched the lives of countless South Africans. Prof Harry's impact on 702 and the nation is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all."

Professor Harry Seftel passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind his wife, four children, and three grandchildren. His memory lives on through the lives he touched, the knowledge he shared, and the compassion he exemplified.