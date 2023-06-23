Industries

Entries open for charity golf day in aid of Hope Schools

23 Jun 2023
Issued by: Algoa FM
Entries are open for the annual Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day in East London, which is one of the highlights on the local social golf calendar.
At the official launch of the fund-raising drive for the annual Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day in East London are, in front from the left, pupils Nikholwe Nyanda, Unamandla Gadu, Liqhame Totani, and Indalo Cotyi. Back row (left to right) Carol Waddell (Hope Schools fundraiser), Lesley Geyer (AFM marketing manager), Connor Thorp (Meyers Motors Isuzu sales manager), Natelie Kriel (Meyers Motors Isuzu marketing manager), Natalie Ristow (AFM account executive) and Nigel Raw (Hope Schools headmaster)&quot;
At the official launch of the fund-raising drive for the annual Algoa Cares Charity Golf Day in East London are, in front from the left, pupils Nikholwe Nyanda, Unamandla Gadu, Liqhame Totani, and Indalo Cotyi. Back row (left to right) Carol Waddell (Hope Schools fundraiser), Lesley Geyer (AFM marketing manager), Connor Thorp (Meyers Motors Isuzu sales manager), Natelie Kriel (Meyers Motors Isuzu marketing manager), Natalie Ristow (AFM account executive) and Nigel Raw (Hope Schools headmaster)"

“Sponsors have been quick to tee up, with Meyers Motors Isuzu leading the field as the Platinum Sponsor of the event,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

The 2023 beneficiary is Hope Schools.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of an industrial floor polisher, four computers, a brush cutter and a chainsaw.

“Being a beneficiary of this event will be an enormous blessing to more than 300 children from disadvantaged communities from around East London,” says Nigel Raw, the headmaster of Hope Schools.

“Being sustainable is one of our bigger and more challenging goals.

“We have an amazing 1,000-seat multi-purpose sports hall (with a climbing wall).

“Our goal is to rent this facility out,” says Raw.

The computers are needed to complete the computer room.

“Algoa FM understands that quality education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty, which is why it is one of our corporate social responsibility pillars,” says Geyer.

According to Connor Thorp, Meyers Motors Isuzu sales manager, the Meyers Motors Group is supporting the charity golf day as part of its commitment to improving education in the province.

“Meyers Motors continuously looks for opportunities to help drive education within our community.

“We know that education leads to transformation, so we assist where we can to ensure that our youth have the best opportunities to strive for greatness,” he says.

A carnival atmosphere awaits at the East London Golf Club on Friday, 18 August, when the fun side of golf is celebrated at the annual Algoa Cares East London Charity Golf Day, promises Geyer.

“The Algoa FM Charity Golf Day is a highlight for many golfers on the East London calendar,” says Thorp.

“We have no doubt that this year will be just as successful, and of course we will make sure our Isuzu bakkies and seven-seater MUX’s are out on display for everyone to explore,” he adds.

To enter and to find out more about how you can support Hope Schools, visit Algoa FM’s website: www.algoafm.co.za

Algoa FM
Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
