First African podcast finalist in Ambies

3 Feb 2023
In a first for Africa, Radio Workshop's I will not grow old here podcast is a finalist at the Podcast Academy's Ambies Awards for Excellence in Audio (the Ambies).
Image supplied. Photo by Cebisile Mbonani © Children's Radio Foundation 2022. Youth reporter Mary-Ann Nobele's podcast I will not grow old here, is a finalist in the Ambies - a first for Africa
Image supplied. Photo by Cebisile Mbonani © Children's Radio Foundation 2022. Youth reporter Mary-Ann Nobele's podcast I will not grow old here, is a finalist in the Ambies - a first for Africa

The three-part series is competing against some heavy hitters in the Best Documentary category, including the New York Times/Serial production We were three.

In the podcast, 23-year-old youth reporter Mary-Ann Nobele brings listeners into her life and investigates why youth unemployment levels are so staggeringly high in South Africa.

The podcast was born out of Radio Workshop’s youth radio project at Alex FM, which for over 10 years, has asked tough questions about the most pressing issues young people face.

Its youth radio broadcasts and podcasts bring these difficult conversations to light and strive to help communities like Alex search for solutions that work for youth.

Radio Workshop is a podcasting company that develops high-quality audio content with creators from across Africa.

Apart from Nobele, the team that brought the podcast to life includes senior reporter Dhashen Moodley, managing producer Jo Jackson, editors Lesedi Mogoatlhe and Rob Rosenthal, audio engineer Mike Rahfaldt, and the team at Alex FM in Johannesburg.

The Ambies' winners will be honoured in a live ceremony in Las Vegas on 7 MARCH and will be streamed on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

