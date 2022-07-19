Talent is not enough

The history journals are littered with countless examples of highly talented individuals that burst onto the scene of their chosen field and seemingly disappear very quickly, blow themselves up in a PR crisis, or just fade away. The aftermath for these individuals is often devastating as they attempt to tidy up the debris of their former selves. This storyline is far too evident in the TV and radio space.

Trish Taylor

John C Maxwell is a renowned writer on the subject of talent and says: “Talent stands out. It gets you noticed. In the beginning, talent separates you from the rest of the pack. It gives you a head start on others. For that reason, natural talent is one of life’s greatest gifts. But the advantage it gives lasts only a short time.” It’s this window of advantage that is sometimes sadly mismanaged by those highly talented individuals and soon they find themselves coming unstuck and making way for possibly their less talented counterparts, who catch up the talent gap quickly through their hard work and careful self-management.

There is a misconception about 'making it' in an industry and once an individual has reached a pinnacle or peak, that’s where they will blissfully remain. This is the danger zone which often leads to a number of breaking points from burn out to blissful unconscious adaptation or more extreme – hedonic adaptation. On the other hand, there are those individuals who truly become professionals. These individuals are self-aware and manage themselves skilfully. This careful self-management becomes an important tool as they build their personal brand, which effectively is their business.

The sports industry is not dissimilar to radio and TV, but what is interesting is the marked difference between being an amateur or professional sportsman or sportswoman. There is a specific distinction between amateur status and professional status. There is a very specific process and self-organisation that needs to occur in order to progress from one state to another. This usually implies a shift to a fully-fledged paid for profession. However it's more than that, it’s a commitment to a calling of talent and giving up all distractions in the relentless pursuit of excellence. This distinct bridge of consideration doesn’t exist as neatly in the entertainment industry. But irrespective of the process to professional status, hard work and focus is at the centre of success.

Truly talented and competent radio presenters get this and are highly aware of the hard gritty work required. These professionals consistently practice, research and rehearse when no-one is watching or cheering or liking posts. They understand that their talent is like a slow leaking tyre – it needs to be pumped up continuously through hard work and excellent habits. These habits include pre-show routines and preparation to honest assessments of their own performance.

“The toughest thing about success is that you’ve got to keep on being a success. Talent is only a starting point in business. You’ve got to keep working that talent.” Irving Berlin.

The journey of managing one’s talent from novice to mastery is only one part of the journey. The more challenging chapter is avoiding the trappings of success and mediocrity creep.



