Primedia Broadcasting hosts Community Radio Days 2022

Primedia Broadcasting hosted Community Radio Days 2022, which saw a gathering of community stations in JHB and Cape Town for a full day of workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions.

Kgomotso Monyai VOW FM broadcasting from 702

This Community Radio Days 2022 saw speakers from Kfm, Cape Talk, 947, 702, and EWN all participate in a packed programme designed around skills transfer, idea sharing plus opportunities and challenges facing this sector.

The programme also delivered on creating new relationships and connections in building a greater collaborative ecosystem within the commercial, campus and community radio space.

“This was a highly informative and engaging day. We are very grateful to Primedia Broadcasting for this enriching experience and we look forward to ongoing contact as part of an industry wide commitment to building our sector,” says Zweli Nokhatywa from Zibonele FM.

The panel discussion highlighted a number of challenges facing community and campus stations and how inventive these agile stations need to be in order to survive and grow.

“This will be an ongoing initiative as part of Primedia’s media sustainability programme and building a more engaged and healthy media ecosystem which seeks to benefit the entire industry and our country,” says Group CEO, Jonathan Procter.

It is clear that radio from all sectors has an important role to play in nation building, economic growth and social cohesion.



