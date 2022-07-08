Industries

    Primedia Broadcasting hosts Community Radio Days 2022

    8 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting hosted Community Radio Days 2022, which saw a gathering of community stations in JHB and Cape Town for a full day of workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions.

    Kgomotso Monyai VOW FM broadcasting from 702
    Kgomotso Monyai VOW FM broadcasting from 702

    This Community Radio Days 2022 saw speakers from Kfm, Cape Talk, 947, 702, and EWN all participate in a packed programme designed around skills transfer, idea sharing plus opportunities and challenges facing this sector.

    The programme also delivered on creating new relationships and connections in building a greater collaborative ecosystem within the commercial, campus and community radio space.

    “This was a highly informative and engaging day. We are very grateful to Primedia Broadcasting for this enriching experience and we look forward to ongoing contact as part of an industry wide commitment to building our sector,” says Zweli Nokhatywa from Zibonele FM.

    The panel discussion highlighted a number of challenges facing community and campus stations and how inventive these agile stations need to be in order to survive and grow.

    “This will be an ongoing initiative as part of Primedia’s media sustainability programme and building a more engaged and healthy media ecosystem which seeks to benefit the entire industry and our country,” says Group CEO, Jonathan Procter.

    It is clear that radio from all sectors has an important role to play in nation building, economic growth and social cohesion.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia, Jonathan Procter



