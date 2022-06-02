Magic828 is pleased to announce the launch of their dynamic new line-up that will come into effect on 1 June 2022. This means an exciting new mix of familiar faces who will be bringing back the magic to your airwaves and online.
Since the advent of the National State of Disaster due to Covid-19, Magic828 had partnered with LM Radio to simulcast programming. With the end of the state of disaster, both stations will revert to broadcasting independently.
The new line up includes experienced radio talent Graeme White, Adrian Larger, Megan Edwards and Seano Loots. The station’s new tagline ‘Your music and more’ will give you an indication of the thrilling new journey they will be embarking on with an energetic new leadership team.
Left to right: Amit Makan, Graeme White, Lynita Crofford, Brandon Baatjies, Nic Pretorius, Megan Edwards, Viasen Soobramoney, Adrian Larger, Tabitha Kirstein, Sean Loots
As part of their growth strategy, Magic828 has brought onboard senior business executive Amit Makan and digital strategist Viasen Soobramoney who will assist the station with their commercial and audience imperatives.
Amit Makan said: “Magic828 is a special brand with an extremely loyal audience. Our exciting new line up is guaranteed to make waves and help position the station for growth. We are committed to providing our audiences with high quality content and programming but also creating value for advertisers and commercial partners.”
Viasen Soobramoney said that Magic828 had all the right ingredients for a successful and popular multimedia business.
Amit Makan (seated) and Viasen Soobramoney
“We have highly talented and experienced radio talent, great facilities, innovative ideas and a digital first approach to how we will operate, but most importantly we have good music. This combination will help us bring back the magic,” said Soobramoney.
Station manager, Graeme White said: “The excitement within the Magic team is tangible and it’s in sync with the response from Magic’s loyal and passionate listener base. It’s fantastic! On a personal level, to be jumping in behind the Magic mic, and reconnecting with our listeners again, is a dream come true.”
Left to right: Lynita Crofford, Adrian Larger, Graeme White,Viasen Soobramoney, Megan Edwards, Amit Makan, Sean Loots and Brandon Baatjies
Magic828 is a commercial radio station that services the Cape Town metropolitan area and is available nationally and internationally via a high quality livestream. They play the big hits from the '80s, '90s and 2000s.
Magic828 is available on the 828 AM frequency on radio, online at www.magic828.co.za
or via their dynamic smartphone app which is available to download from the Google Play Store
and Apple App Store
.
Additionally, they have partnered with African Community Media (ACM) in Cape Town to carry the Magic828 livestream player
on selected online titles within their stable.
