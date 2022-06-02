Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

EverlyticKantarPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comScan DisplayHoward AudioEast Coast RadioJoe Public UnitedBrandMappRogerwilcoMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Designer Countrywide
  • Reporter Cape Town
  • EWN Anchor Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Direct Sales Executive Roodepoort
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Bringing back the magic

    2 Jun 2022
    Magic828 is pleased to announce the launch of their dynamic new line-up that will come into effect on 1 June 2022. This means an exciting new mix of familiar faces who will be bringing back the magic to your airwaves and online.
    Since the advent of the National State of Disaster due to Covid-19, Magic828 had partnered with LM Radio to simulcast programming. With the end of the state of disaster, both stations will revert to broadcasting independently.   The new line up includes experienced radio talent Graeme White, Adrian Larger, Megan Edwards and Seano Loots. The station’s new tagline ‘Your music and more’ will give you an indication of the thrilling new journey they will be embarking on with an energetic new leadership team.

    Left to right: Amit Makan, Graeme White, Lynita Crofford, Brandon Baatjies, Nic Pretorius, Megan Edwards, Viasen Soobramoney, Adrian Larger, Tabitha Kirstein, Sean Loots
    Left to right: Amit Makan, Graeme White, Lynita Crofford, Brandon Baatjies, Nic Pretorius, Megan Edwards, Viasen Soobramoney, Adrian Larger, Tabitha Kirstein, Sean Loots

     As part of their growth strategy, Magic828 has brought onboard senior business executive Amit Makan and digital strategist Viasen Soobramoney who will assist the station with their commercial and audience imperatives.   Amit Makan said: “Magic828 is a special brand with an extremely loyal audience. Our exciting new line up is guaranteed to make waves and help position the station for growth. We are committed to providing our audiences with high quality content and programming but also creating value for advertisers and commercial partners.”

    Viasen Soobramoney said that Magic828 had all the right ingredients for a successful and popular multimedia business.

    Amit Makan (seated) and Viasen Soobramoney
    Amit Makan (seated) and Viasen Soobramoney

     “We have highly talented and experienced radio talent, great facilities, innovative ideas and a digital first approach to how we will operate, but most importantly we have good music. This combination will help us bring back the magic,” said Soobramoney.   Station manager, Graeme White said: “The excitement within the Magic team is tangible and it’s in sync with the response from Magic’s loyal and passionate listener base. It’s fantastic! On a personal level, to be jumping in behind the Magic mic, and reconnecting with our listeners again, is a dream come true.”

    Left to right: Lynita Crofford, Adrian Larger, Graeme White,Viasen Soobramoney, Megan Edwards, Amit Makan, Sean Loots and Brandon Baatjies
    Left to right: Lynita Crofford, Adrian Larger, Graeme White,Viasen Soobramoney, Megan Edwards, Amit Makan, Sean Loots and Brandon Baatjies

     Magic828 is a commercial radio station that services the Cape Town metropolitan area and is available nationally and internationally via a high quality livestream. They play the big hits from the '80s, '90s and 2000s.   Magic828 is available on the 828 AM frequency on radio, online at www.magic828.co.za or via their dynamic smartphone app which is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

    Bringing back the magic

    Additionally, they have partnered with African Community Media (ACM) in Cape Town to carry the Magic828 livestream player on selected online titles within their stable.

    Follow Magic828 on Facebook for all the latest updates, competitions and station news. See our website article here.

    Listen to Magic828 by clicking here www.magic828.co.za.

    NextOptions

    Related

    My Station finalists announced by Liberty Radio Awards
    My Station finalists announced by Liberty Radio Awards5 Apr 2019
    Controversy at BRC Rams presentation as results are questioned by Magic 828AM
    Controversy at BRC Rams presentation as results are questioned by Magic 828AM4 Oct 2017
    Sandy Naudé, CEO of African community media, Independent Media ©
    Inma selects new office bearers, includes South African Sandy Naudé26 May 2017
    Two PMR Africa Diamond Arrow Awards for LM Radio
    Two PMR Africa Diamond Arrow Awards for LM Radio4 Sep 2013
    LM Radio to launch in Free State and Lesotho
    LM Radio to launch in Free State and Lesotho5 Sep 2011
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz