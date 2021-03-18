Algoa FM - the media house which asks advertisers "what can we do for you?"

Algoa FM has developed a reputation among national and regional advertisers for its 'hands-on' approach to supporting marketing drives.

“What makes us stand out from other media houses is that we partner with the client to take ownership of the campaign,” says sales manager Dennis Karantges. He says the energy the Algoa FM team devotes to campaigns is captured in the media house’s slogan – “fun is a serious business”.



Established as a radio station 35 years ago, Algoa FM has grown into the biggest media house serving the region from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo. In addition to being the biggest private commercial radio station in the region, Algoa FM now has a very strong online and social media presence, supported by its “on the ground” presence involving the on-air personalities.



The sales team works with advertisers to craft campaigns that deliver a measurable return on investment, according to Karantges. “Because we live here and are fully integrated into the local business sector, we understand the market.



“We also conduct formal research,” he adds. Independent research commissioned by Algoa FM found that people in the Eastern Cape have become more conservative in their purchasing, choosing products they know and brands they trust.



“Research and experience also show that they trust Algoa FM presenters, who are all local celebrities, each with a loyal following. Advertisers benefit from this relationship as products spoken about or endorsed by the presenters are also seen as trustworthy by our on air, online and on the ground audiences,” he adds.



A new retailer leveraged off this relationship when it opened its first store in Port Elizabeth. The client asked Algoa FM to craft a campaign that would introduce listeners to the new store and its products, create thorough awareness of their physical address, grow Facebook likes, create engagement in a fun and informative way and, of course, ensure product sales – all during lockdown.



Based on the success of their August launch, the client booked two additional campaigns in 2020 – one to promote a second store opening (in October) and another to promote their festive season specials.



Fans get to meet presenters regularly during broadcasts or crossings from the premises of clients, such as the retailer in question. Packages range from full-blown live broadcasts to high-energy crossings from the presenter, who also interacts with the crowd.



Algoa FM is constantly innovating and creating fresh new ways for advertisers to reach their customers. An example is the “Great Deal Promotion”, in which advertisers provide at least three special offers. The offers are made available before and after the event day in order to comply with Covid-19 protocols and to increase the return on investment.



“This promotion speaks directly to our footprint’s psyche. Any retailer will tell you that we (the people of Algoa country) are particularly attracted to special offers,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.



He encourages local and national advertisers to tap into the understanding that Algoa FM has built up over its 35 years in business by helping clients to connect with the people of Algoa Country.



“What works in Gauteng or KZN will not necessarily have the same impact in the Eastern Cape or the Garden Route. There often is a better way for client and agency to invest their marketing budget. Generic ‘one size fits all’ approaches can also harm brands.



“We’re always happy to discuss campaigns and try something new if it’s going to add value to the fun element of being part of the Algoa Country family. Most of our sales consultants have become local experts in the fields of radio and online communication. What’s more, their advice and consultative approach is part of the package we offer,” says Jay.



