CSI News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The One Club, Russell's Reserve launch global grant programme for young BIPOC creatives

18 Mar 2021
The One Club for Creativity and Russell's Reserve have been brought together by Rich Tu, VP of MTV Digital Design to launch Colorful: A Prelude to Young Guns 19, a new global grant programme to help young BIPOC creatives advance their careers.
There is no fee to apply, and the grant is open globally to all BIPOC creatives who qualify for the club’s prestigious Young Guns competition (age 30 years and under with at least two years of professional creative experience, and never having won Young Guns in the past).

Candidates must submit links to six projects in their portfolio, as well as a short essay and a 60-second video (phone or webcam acceptable) to introduce themselves and describe their dream project.

Deadline for application is 12 April 2021.

A BIPOC jury of past Young Guns winners will review submissions and select one gifted entrant to receive a no-strings attached $3,000 grant towards a professional dream project of their choosing, as well as free entry into the Young Guns 19 competition later this spring. In addition, the first 10 qualifying candidates to enter will also receive free entry into YG19.

Rich Tu
The initiative, part of the bourbon brand’s #ReservedForAll inclusivity program, was conceived by Rich Tu, VP of Digital Design at MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo at ViacomCBS, host of the "First Generation Burden" podcast, and a Young Gun 8 winner.

“When Russell’s Reserve brought me on to join their #ReservedForAll campaign, it was important for me to pay it forward with generosity towards the community that’s shown me so much love from my early days to now,” said Tu. “Colorful will provide opportunities to communities of color in the creative world, and help them early in their careers when it can be hard to find space for their unique creative voice in this industry.”

He added there’s also a tremendous benefit to the first 10 qualified creatives who submit to Colorful, all of whom automatically gain free entry into Young Guns 19.

"One of the biggest hurdles to entering something as prestigious as Young Guns is thinking that you don't belong in the club," Tu said. "By eliminating perceived barriers to entry, we hope is to empower young creatives of color to enter these spaces with confidence and continue to pay forward opportunities for generations."

Branding for the grant programme was created by Tu and graphic designer Tré Seals, a Young Guns 17 winner.

Colorful: A Prelude to Young Guns 19 is the latest example of The One Club’s ongoing global non-profit commitment to pushing diversity and inclusion forward in advertising and design.

The effort began more than a decade ago when the organisation started its annual Where Are All The Black People diversity conference and career fair, and continued with its global Creative Boot Camps and mentorship programs for diverse college students and other young creatives.

Last year, the club launched One School, a groundbreaking free portfolio program for Black creatives now active in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

In February, The One Club introduced The One Show Fusion Pencil and ADC 100th Annual Awards Fusion Cube, the advertising and design industry’s first global awards to recognise great work that best incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles, and underrepresented groups in both creative content and the team that made it.

Unlike for-profit awards shows such as Cannes and others, The One Club is a non-profit organisation that puts revenue generated from awards entries back into the industry in the form of programmes under its four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality and Professional Development.
Comment

Related

Robinson and Stinson join The One Club Board of Directors18 hours ago
The One Show announces first group of CMO Pencil Award jury members10 Mar 2021
Fusion juries named for The One Show 2021, ADC 100th Annual Awards26 Feb 2021
The One Club announces inaugural Within conference10 Feb 2021
The One Club expands One School to Chicago and Atlanta2 Feb 2021
#OSawards: Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB Joburg to judge Print & Out of Home27 Jan 2021
South Africans selected to judge ADC 100th Annual Awards21 Jan 2021
#OSawards: Steph van Niekerk, CD at Grey Africa to judge Radio & Audio18 Jan 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz