Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Small business owners can win a Toyota Hilux on KFM

14 Oct 2020
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
...Bizboost partners with Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire...
Kfm 94.5, the biggest radio station in the Western Cape, is taking local business support to the next level.

KFM has partnered with Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire for Bizboost - the popular small business support feature on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie.

The Bizboost feature sees Carl Wastie talking to a small business owner daily. The impact on smme’s during lockdown has been severe – a fact the station and The Flash Drive team is very aware of.

Says Carl Wastie, host of The Flash Drive on KFM 94.5: “I wanted to do more for these business owners who are struggling to keep afloat and support their families. So, I made a couple of calls to companies to hear if they can help. I was blown away when Kenings gifted a Toyota Hilux from their fleet to a small business who needs it. That’s the power of community and the power of radio.”

Small business owners who share their details online on kfm.co.za stand the chance of being interviewed on the Flash Drive to talk about their business. Every business featured will be in line to win the Toyota Hilux, valued at R220,000, from Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire. In addition, the winning business will also receive a marketing and social media marketing package courtesy of The Fox In The Box Group.

All businesses featured on Bizboost in October 2020 could win. Interested businesses can click on www.kfm.co.za for all the information around how to get a boost with the Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire.

Listen to Bizboost daily from 4.45pm on Kfm 94.5.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Kfm, Toyota, Carl Wastie

Related

FCB JoburgFCB Joburg launches new 'star' in Toyota SA's galaxy1 day ago
Toyota reports a 10.6% drop in sales for August 20207 Oct 2020
KantarThe evolution of purpose29 Sep 2020
Sherlin Barends returns to Kfm Mornings after emotional on-air revelation25 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: KFM's Stephen Werner talks us through their station refresh journey3 Jul 2020
Kantar2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Ranking reveals growing power and influence of technology30 Jun 2020
Primedia Broadcasting#KfmDads talk Father's Day19 Jun 2020
Toyota's Thums software to be available in January 2021 for free18 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz