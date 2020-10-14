Small business owners can win a Toyota Hilux on KFM

Kfm 94.5, the biggest radio station in the Western Cape, is taking local business support to the next level.
KFM has partnered with Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire for Bizboost - the popular small business support feature on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie.
The Bizboost feature sees Carl Wastie talking to a small business owner daily. The impact on smme’s during lockdown has been severe – a fact the station and The Flash Drive team is very aware of.
Says Carl Wastie, host of The Flash Drive on KFM 94.5: “I wanted to do more for these business owners who are struggling to keep afloat and support their families. So, I made a couple of calls to companies to hear if they can help. I was blown away when Kenings gifted a Toyota Hilux from their fleet to a small business who needs it. That’s the power of community and the power of radio.”
Small business owners who share their details online on kfm.co.za stand the chance of being interviewed on the Flash Drive to talk about their business. Every business featured will be in line to win the Toyota Hilux, valued at R220,000, from Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire. In addition, the winning business will also receive a marketing and social media marketing package courtesy of The Fox In The Box Group.
All businesses featured on Bizboost in October 2020 could win. Interested businesses can click on www.kfm.co.za
for all the information around how to get a boost with the Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire.
Listen to Bizboost daily from 4.45pm on Kfm 94.5.