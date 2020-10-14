East Coast Radio's 'The Big Favour' donates R1m to support class of 2020

East Coast Radio's 'The Big Favour', Kagiso Capital and Growthpoint will be donating R1m to matriculants in need.
The campaign will ensure scores of learners are able to gain access to the basic necessities they need while preparing for and writing their final exams.
Many families have been hit hard by the financial challenges brought on by the national lockdown, especially those that were already struggling to put food on the table.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will work with ECR and identify 375 candidates in the province who will be assisted with hampers and tutoring to make sure they are ready for their 2020 matric exams.
East Coast Radio’s Managing Director Boni Mchunu says the campaign is close to her heart.
“Covid-19 has really affected each of us, however, the young students of this country and the education system have been compromised in a big way. Educators and the government are doing the best they can to prepare candidates but focus and concentration on academics are not possible without a healthy diet and support at home. We hope to give these matriculants a great chance at a brighter future.”
Matriculants that have been identified will benefit through:
- A monthly grocery hamper in October, November and December, to supplement their household food availability.
- Top-grade, comfortable, breathable, spectacle-friendly masks to each candidate, to wear during writing sessions.
- Additional online tutoring in most subjects, in preparation of papers.
- High grade thermometers to the schools where candidates will be assisted.
- Masks for the entire matric group of schools where candidates will be assisted.
East Coast Radio would like to wish the class of 2020 the best of luck for their final exams.
