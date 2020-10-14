What's on at the 2020 virtual integrated Ugu Film Fest

The 2020 Ugu Film Festival (UGUFF) will be held online from 22 to 25 October 2020. This year's virtual integrated programme will feature local and international film screenings as well as workshops manned by a litany of speakers, thought-leaders and stakeholders from across the filmmaking landscape.
The workshops, talks and discussions hosted in partnership with The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality and Ugu South Coast Tourism will be hosted via Microsoft Team’s webinar as well as through the film festival’s official Facebook page on 23 October, while the virtual film screenings of local and international films will happen live on Facebook as well as virtually on Microsoft Team’s from 22 October to 25 October. For four days, the virtual event will culminate in at least nine online interactive workshops while showcasing over 30 film screenings in what looks like the film industry’s biggest online event.
The opening night of the virtual screening will kick things off with the screening of Pan de Salawal (The Sweetest taste of salted bread and undies), directed by Che Espiritu. In a small community near the Manila Railroad, Sal- a lonely baker suffering from a chronic kidney condition wants to end his life via the oncoming train. Sharing his grim, grey life are his neighbours - a barber with hand tremors, a Carinosa dancer paralysed by a stroke, a father-meat vendor with a tumour in his breast - all hoping for a miracle. Their prayers are answered through Aguy - a 7-year-old girl wandering from Visayas - who possesses the extraordinary ability to heal. When she sees someone in pain, she hurts them - by slapping their faces or punching their chests or anything violent - and they get healed. With a series of miracles, life in the small community is off to a new start. Especially for Sal, who has grown fond of the little healer, just like his own daughter. But as Aguy can heal the sick in the small town, she, however, cannot heal Sal. As his kidneys fail, urinating with too much pain and blood, Aguy realises she must hurt him the worst way she can - a heartbreaking sacrifice.
Other films to be on the lookout for include South Africa’s Quarantine Story; The Waves of Life, directed and produced by Thendo Brilz; Help; Hands of Time; as well as Sankara is not Dead by Lucie Viver.
As the only event of its kind in the South Coast region, UGUFF is a crucial local film development and empowerment platform aimed at giving emerging up and coming filmmakers an opportunity to learn as well as gain expert insight and exposure on and about the nature of the filming industry, while also being a vehicle to showcase their craft to potential investors, film enthusiasts and the media.
Talks earmarked for the virtual event include but are not limited to scriptwriting, film regulation, policy and law industry, film financing, film production and distribution, as well as the art of film development and film funding.
According to the Founding CEO of UGUFF, Senzo Zindela, the 2020 virtual lineup of films and workshops are meant to empower and equip emerging filmmakers with skills as well as intimate knowledge about the industry’s multi-faceted value chain.
We, at UGUFF, strive to entertain our fans, most of them, young up-and-coming filmmakers and creatives in the space with great content in the form of film screenings and workshops. Our mission is to create and sustain a friendly working environment that acknowledges and celebrates professionalism and responsible decision-making processes. As we attempt to adapt to the new normal, brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have employed our best technical knowledge to ensure that we unleash our utmost best innovative creativity. Our hardworking team is ready to host our speakers and guests from all over the world,” says Senzo Zindela.
To register attendance, send an email to . For a detailed festival programme visit:www.uguff.org
