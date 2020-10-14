New online fashion platform StyleMode launches in SA

StyleMode.co.za is South Africa's latest online shopping platform dedicated to women's and men's fashion. Powered by Loot.co.za, StyleMode enters the market with a range of brands across apparel, footwear and accessories.

Loot will provide the backbone, infrastructure and payment options for the new platform, including direct deposit for those without credit card or online activated debit cards. StyleMode will also utilise Loot’s warehousing and logistics.Following a growing push in South Africa (and worldwide) to support local design and manufacturing, StyleMode's offering will include four private label fashion brands. Manufactured in Cape Town and pre-dominantly by women-owned businesses, the private label collection will include StyleMode the label, Miss Mode, La Mode and ModeCurve.The portal has been developed and curated by Shereen Conrad and Nishai Sookdhew, both experienced professionals in fashion e-commerce.Conrad cut her teeth in high-street fashion before being part of the launch team of two of SA’s largest fashion platforms, and she will now head up the StyleMode fashion team. Fashion designer Sookdhew will oversee the design and manufacturing aspects of StyleMode's private labels.A capsule collection will be on offer at launch with a significantly expanded range on the cards for 2021. Products can be discovered by size, price, brand or colour, and more user-friendly functionalities will be introduced next year, according to the brand.Commenting on the launch of the platform and what’s on offer, Shereen Conrad, head of fashion at StyleMode.co.za, said: “It’s been a challenging year for many, so we are looking forward to injecting colour, energy and some positivity into people’s lives with this collection, which will help them take advantage of the upcoming sunshine and summer season.“Not only will we present a selection of current items, but the site has been designed to optimise user experience – it is simple to navigate, responsive and offers a variety of payment options to suit most pockets, including a direct debit option.”Greg Le Roux, CEO of Loot.co.za, commented: “Not only is StyleMode a positive for consumers, offering them more choice to fit their fashion tastes, but it is also a booster for the economy as a whole in South Africa. Choosing to launch at the tail-end of what has been an economically devastating year – globally – for business and consumers, is strategic."We have every confidence in the growth of e-commerce in this country as well as StyleMode becoming an established platform that contributes to the development and sustainability of a vibrant local fashion manufacturing sector once again.”