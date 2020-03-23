3 Radio Awards nominations for OFM

OFM, inspiring listeners to live the real good life in central South Africa, received three nominations for the prestigious SA Radio Awards - two in the coveted Commercial Weekend Radio Show category.
Left to right: Lloyd Bosman, Pieter Venter and Shandor Potgieter
Shandor Potgieter, presenter of Shandor’s Wild Weekends, and Pieter Venter, host of The Weekend Breakfast, were both nominated. Shandor will soon host The Good Morning Show weekdays from 6am to 9am as part of a new on-air lineup. Senior production engineer Lloyd Bosman was nominated in the Commercial Station Imaging category.
Says Tim Thabethe, OFM programme manager: “Three Radio Award nominations is a great accolade. We are proud of Shandor, Pieter and Lloyd Bosman for the nod. A nomination represents a position on the podium in a space that represents 290 radio brands across South Africa. To OFM’s nominees and all the Radio Award entrants, congratulations and thank you for making radio a pivotal part of 37 million people’s lives, daily.”
Says Nick Efstathiou, Central Media Group CEO: “The talented OFM team, with these nominations, is a reward for the beautiful work they do on a daily basis. OFM is very proud of the recognition given to a talented producer and two talented presenters.”
The SA Radio Awards is the only industry-wide awards in the South African radio industry and seeks to recognise excellence in the industry. It is widely seen as setting a benchmark for radio stations and professionals to strive towards.
The SA Radio Awards ceremony is cancelled but an online winners announcement will be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 2pm.
Who is OFM?
OFM is central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station offering a mix of music, news and entertainment.
The station serves the influential SEM 7-10 market with a footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. The brand is synonymous with the people of central South Africa and covers the full spectrum of listeners: from urban youngsters to retired pensioners, from working moms and dads to successful professionals, from rural communities to agricultural producers. As such, OFM offers a number of niche features – including an agricultural programme, Agri News, twice a day, entertainment and sports features.
Our audience is incredibly loyal and supportive and as such OFM enjoys one of the highest instances of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. OFM is part of the Central Media Group with its head office located in Bloemfontein and a studio in Welkom. Find OFM at www.ofm.co.za.
