Ryan O' Connor hangs up radio headphones at KFM

Ryan O' Connor, who's been on Kfm 94.5 for 11 years has decided to move away from the microphone to grow his new business, The Yellow Room - a digital agency he launched earlier this month in partnership with Hamiltons Advertising.

Ryan O' Connor O’ Connor made the announcement during his 12-3pm show today and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’ Connor’s executive producer for many years.



“I would like to thank the loyal Kfm 94.5 listeners who have tuned into the radio, engaged at events and on social media. I have loved being able to talk to the audience and play such a big part in their world every day for the last 11 years. I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (The Cape Fires radiothon, my work with Reach for a Dream to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station," said Ryan O’ Connor.



O’ Connor added: “A new chapter beckons as I step into The Yellow Room - a new 360-degree full service digital agency which marries my love for digital and social media as many of the Kfm listeners have come to know."



“I worked with Ryan throughout a big part of my broadcasting career as his producer and have gotten to know the man behind the microphone very well. Professionally, Ryan has contributed significantly to the station’s success and we wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.



Werner added: “Cape Town is bursting with radio talent and we are embracing the opportunity to grow and develop the next daytime radio presenter in the city."



Ryan O’ Connor’s last show will be on 24 December 2019, 12-3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into his farewell show to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye.



As the new decade dawns, Kfm 94.5 - The Cape’s biggest commercial music radio station will continue bringing life changing moments to air such as the Big September 1 million-rand giveaway in partnership with LottoStar and Bring the One you love home - making Christmas wishes would come true. In addition to the best and biggest events including Huawei KDay on 7 March 2020 and a range of musical concerts endorsed by the station.



For the most music to make you feel great listen to Kfm 94.5 and for the latest news and information from Kfm 94.5 visit:



O’ Connor made the announcement during his 12-3pm show today and relived some of his favourite on-air moments with Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner who also worked as O’ Connor’s executive producer for many years.“I would like to thank the loyal Kfm 94.5 listeners who have tuned into the radio, engaged at events and on social media. I have loved being able to talk to the audience and play such a big part in their world every day for the last 11 years. I am proud of the many personal achievements in my time at the station, the goodwill projects (The Cape Fires radiothon, my work with Reach for a Dream to mention a few) and hope these initiatives along with the feel-good moments and laughs will be fondly remembered by the listeners as I move away from the station," said Ryan O’ Connor.O’ Connor added: “A new chapter beckons as I step into The Yellow Room - a new 360-degree full service digital agency which marries my love for digital and social media as many of the Kfm listeners have come to know."“I worked with Ryan throughout a big part of my broadcasting career as his producer and have gotten to know the man behind the microphone very well. Professionally, Ryan has contributed significantly to the station’s success and we wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.Werner added: “Cape Town is bursting with radio talent and we are embracing the opportunity to grow and develop the next daytime radio presenter in the city."Ryan O’ Connor’s last show will be on 24 December 2019, 12-3pm. Listeners are invited to tune into his farewell show to bid the popular radio personality a fond goodbye.As the new decade dawns, Kfm 94.5 - The Cape’s biggest commercial music radio station will continue bringing life changing moments to air such as the Big September 1 million-rand giveaway in partnership with LottoStar and Bring the One you love home - making Christmas wishes would come true. In addition to the best and biggest events including Huawei KDay on 7 March 2020 and a range of musical concerts endorsed by the station.For the most music to make you feel great listen to Kfm 94.5 and for the latest news and information from Kfm 94.5 visit: www.kfm.co.za

Related

News