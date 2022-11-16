Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Remote Office Manager - UK Nationwide
  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme

    16 Nov 2022
    Since its launch in 2020, the Property Point Supplier Development accelerator programme, in partnership with Pareto Limited, has helped 14 participating Black-owned businesses generate a total of R86.9m in revenue and create a total of 33 permanent jobs.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The programme aims to help grow sustainable business enterprises in the sector in which Pareto operates, creating jobs and expanding the economy. This involves investment, support, facilitation and fostering of new and existing small and micro-enterprises.

    Top achievers

    Josephine Sidambe, founder of Ingqwele Consulting and Project Management, a full-service construction company, was announced as the overall top achiever and was awarded a prize of R75,000 investment towards the business.

    Sidambe said the bespoke support given to both her as the jockey and the business as the proverbial horse had been invaluable. “The Supplier Development programme has helped my business experience a platform where we could meet experts in the field, network with other peers, and access to the intelligence which helped us keep up with trends. This award will go a long way to help us with the tools that will boost our business.”

    Ayanda Magqaza, founder and director of Taskmith Investment Group, a Black and female-owned entity that provides quantity surveying, project management and development management services, was announced the runner-up and awarded R50,000.

    Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA
    Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA

    Issued by Pareto Limited 6 Oct 2022

    Transforming the economy

    Shawn Theunissen, founder of Property Point, said such SMEs play a critical role in transforming South Africa’s economy.

    “At Property Point, we regard small businesses as the most important driver for economic growth. Starting and running a small business is never easy, and these businesses have shown us that they have a strong 'why' – a strong underlying reason for embarking on this challenging journey.

    "Understanding their vision and purpose for starting the business has brought them to this point and will give them greater motivation in times of doubt and difficulty.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: Pareto Limited, Shawn Theunissen, Property Point

    Related

    Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA
    Pareto LimitedPareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA6 Oct 2022
    Local SMEs get sustainable business support
    Local SMEs get sustainable business support29 Mar 2022
    Source: Supplied. The Minister of The Department of Trade and Industry, Mr Ebrahim Patel, opens the 4th South Africa Investment Conference.
    "SA Investment Conference must prioritise local economic development"24 Mar 2022
    TriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach
    Pareto LimitedTriStar Construction's Saxon Square brings luxury living within reach30 Sep 2021
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
    SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs12 May 2021
    World renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court
    Pareto LimitedWorld renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court1 Dec 2020
    PSCC, Property Point partner on property sector transformation
    PSCC, Property Point partner on property sector transformation13 Nov 2020
    #BizUnity: How Liberty Two Degrees is helping co-create a better tomorrow
    #BizUnity: How Liberty Two Degrees is helping co-create a better tomorrow27 Jul 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz