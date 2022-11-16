14 SMEs unlock more than R86m in Property Point, Pareto programme

Since its launch in 2020, the Property Point Supplier Development accelerator programme, in partnership with Pareto Limited, has helped 14 participating Black-owned businesses generate a total of R86.9m in revenue and create a total of 33 permanent jobs.

Source: Supplied

The programme aims to help grow sustainable business enterprises in the sector in which Pareto operates, creating jobs and expanding the economy. This involves investment, support, facilitation and fostering of new and existing small and micro-enterprises.

Top achievers

Josephine Sidambe, founder of Ingqwele Consulting and Project Management, a full-service construction company, was announced as the overall top achiever and was awarded a prize of R75,000 investment towards the business.

Sidambe said the bespoke support given to both her as the jockey and the business as the proverbial horse had been invaluable. “The Supplier Development programme has helped my business experience a platform where we could meet experts in the field, network with other peers, and access to the intelligence which helped us keep up with trends. This award will go a long way to help us with the tools that will boost our business.”

Ayanda Magqaza, founder and director of Taskmith Investment Group, a Black and female-owned entity that provides quantity surveying, project management and development management services, was announced the runner-up and awarded R50,000.

Transforming the economy

Shawn Theunissen, founder of Property Point, said such SMEs play a critical role in transforming South Africa’s economy.

“At Property Point, we regard small businesses as the most important driver for economic growth. Starting and running a small business is never easy, and these businesses have shown us that they have a strong 'why' – a strong underlying reason for embarking on this challenging journey.

"Understanding their vision and purpose for starting the business has brought them to this point and will give them greater motivation in times of doubt and difficulty.”