Waterkloof Park outsells developments within its suburb in record time

After a successful launch weekend in mid-September, the Waterkloof Park development is already 40% sold with all their one-bedroom apartments off the market and two-bedroom apartments selling fast. This uptake in sales makes Waterkloof Park the fastest selling development of its kind in the area over a similar timeframe. Already primed to be a standout addition in Pretoria East's landscape, the demand for these modern luxury apartments that promise a lock-up-and-go lifestyle confirms the developers' instincts about the gap in the market in this established neighbourhood for a more inclusive offering.

Under the experienced leadership of the Feenstra Group and in partnership with Six4 Capital, the interest from homeowners and investors in the 69-unit development surpassed their expectations since the official launch to the public. “We are glad our instincts were right based on the response we’ve received from the community and the positive results achieved so far in sales. Feenstra Group has a long-standing history as a trusted developer in the Pretoria and greater Gauteng region and we will continue to cultivate these strong ties with the community. To further demonstrate our belief in this product as a good investment and make it even more accessible to first-time buyers, we as the developers are going to cover the bond registration cost of the first 50 units sold before the end of December 2022. This saving extends to those savvy buyers that have already reserved their units from the launch weekend,” shares Johann du Plessis from the Feenstra Group.

With the promise of above market yields and historical evidence showing that new developments within Waterkloof have experienced a year-on-year growth of 25% in the price per square meter achieved since 2017, Waterkloof Park as it stands without Feenstra’s latest offering is already an attractive investment opportunity. Further bolstering the attractive return on investment are the favourable levies which are estimated to start from a low R483 and only an initial reservation fee of R20,000 is required to secure a unit. Added to these benefits, there is no transfer duty or a deposit required to reserve a unit.

“We onboarded feedback from buyers and the community from the launch weekend and have committed to including a lift into Block 4 where the penthouses will be and to incorporate a warm and cold water system into the development. This will further complement the planned onsite full back-up generator that residents will welcome now that loadshedding has become a more frequent and unfortunate reality. The generator will be able to power up the entire development, including both private and communal areas. With Waterkloof Park we have unlocked an opportunity for investors to secure an address in this prime area in a more affordable and sort after price bracket, with units starting from just R1,867,900 for two-bedroom apartments. Having gained tremendous momentum from the launch weekend, we are optimistic that construction will commence in the second quarter of 2023,” says Waterkloof Park’s co-developer, Ryan Mackenzie from Six4 Capital.

For seasoned investors and those looking to dip their toes into the property market, Waterkloof’s leafy tree-lined streets paint the perfect picturesque backdrop to Waterkloof Park’s luxury apartments. Living within this development, residents will be less than 15 minutes from Menlyn Maine, The Village and Pretoria Country Club to name a few. Convenient, lock-up-and-go living has driven the design of Waterkloof Park which also subscribes to the popular 15-minute neighbourhood trend. While opportunities still remain for homeowners and investors alike looking for two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses – du Plessis and Mackenzie anticipate that the current stock still on offer will sell out quickly.

“The benefits of investing in a product that is expected to increase in value even from now until the development is complete is what makes this offering a no-brainer. We believe Waterkloof Park sets the standard for new inclusive developments in this prestigious suburb, and we are proud to have forged the way for other developments to follow suit,” adds du Plessis.

Contact Rikus Basson on 082 650 2911 or email az.oc.krapfoolkretaw@ofni to reserve your apartment and for more information.



