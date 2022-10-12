Industries

    2022 Real Estate Industry Summit set to address challenges, opportunities

    12 Oct 2022
    The Real Estate Industry Summit (REIS), held in partnership with Absa and Private Property, will be held in Johannesburg on 27 October. Themed 'Gearing for growth', REIS will provide insights into current property trends, as well as the knowledge, success strategies, and other pertinent information required to navigate the sector.
    Source: Andriy Popov ©
    Source: Andriy Popov © 123RF.com

    Carl van den Berg, business development executive at Private Property, says the industry has emerged from the Covid-19 crisis buoyant and stable. “One of the hardest lessons learned for our industry over the last two years is that nothing is guaranteed. The real estate industry was hit hard but has done more than claw its way back. In fact, we are seeing a boom in certain areas, along with many people investing back into their homes with aesthetic and practical upgrades, making their homes more marketable to sell.”

    The summit agenda entails:


    • Reviewing and exchanging relevant and actionable information, indepth insights, and inspiration that attendees can instantly implement in order to improve and grow a property business or portfolio.
    • Discussions on hot topics presented by credible industry thought leaders from various property-related sectors including banks, real estate companies, and active consumers in the property market.
    • Thought-provoking and holistic industry debates will examine and expose contentious issues and challenges confronting the real estate industry in South Africa from a service provider, investor, seller, and buyer perspective.
    How population trends are impacting housing demand in SA
    How population trends are impacting housing demand in SA

    By 2 days ago

    Speakers and panel discussions include:


    • Insights on market growth, volumes, and bonds, providing the data to grow businesses with Hayley Ivins Downes, head of digital at Lightstone.
    • How the PPRA will play a role in the development of the South African Property Industry with Deli Nkambule, acting CEO of PPRA.
    • Unpacking the big issues of today and tomorrow around regulation and compliance within the industry with Deli Nkambule, Tony Clarke, chairman of the board at Real Estate Business Owners of SA, and Carlize Knoesen, chief registrar of deeds.
    • How estate agents are taking advantage of technology to enable their businesses globally with Gary Barker, CEO of proptech, BetterHome Group.
    • Business models within real estate with Ricard Gray, CEO of Harcourts; Andrew Thompson, managing broker, eXp South Africa; and Antonie Goosen, MD and principal of Meridian Realty.

    The full list of speakers is available here.

    For more information on the event, click here.

