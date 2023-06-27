YouthMonth: BET Software applauds its "Dare To Dream" bursary recipients - Class of 2023

BET Software is celebrating its bursary recipients this Youth Month. The Class of 2023 is made up of 64 students at accredited tertiary institutions across South Africa. They were awarded on merit, and went through a full selection process.

These young people are some of the country’s finest, pursuing studies in information technology, information systems, computer science, system and network administration, software engineering, computer engineering and cybersecurity.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the “Dare To Dream” bursary programme is now in its third year, and every year it’s exciting to see the calibre of applications.

“We have witnessed some of these remarkable students apply successfully for our bursaries, year after year, throughout the stipulated duration of their qualifications. This accomplishment is testament to their determination, and it is their talent and passion that has brought them this far. I believe all the bursary recipients have unique perspectives to offer the tech world. They are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to, and I have no doubt that they will continue to amaze our country with notable feats,” he explained.

Third year student, Donald Modiba, says the BET Software “Dare To Dream” bursary is helping his dream come true.

Donald Modiba, a bursary recipient doing the third year of his bachelor of computing degree at Belgium Campus ITversity in Tshwane, encouraged fellow recipients to stay curious, to be open to new ideas and to adapt quickly to emerging technologies.

“The tech industry offers immense opportunities for personal and professional growth, and it holds great promise and excitement for the future. It thrives on constant innovation. I would like to extend my sincerest appreciation to BET Software for the continuous support and investment. Your commitment to nurturing talent in the field of technology is truly commendable,” he said.

Bursary recipient, Lutendo Nemalili, is excited about what the future holds in the tech space.

Lutendo Nemalili, another bursary recipient, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer science, at Eduvos in Midrand, said that BET Software’s support has alleviated a financial burden and ignited a fire in him to excel even further.

“Thank you for believing in me and investing in my future. Your sponsorship serves as motivation for me to reach for the stars. I will make you proud,” he added.