Global management company, Kearney is calling on final year university students to apply for its 2023 internship programme.

Image: Supplied

Over the course of the one-year programme, the selected candidates will not only gain consulting experience in an office environment based at Kearney’s Johannesburg office but also the opportunity to study a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration part-time at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Kearney aims to attract the cream of the crop and invite candidates who are currently in their final year of study within various leading industry sectors such as financial services, communications, media and digital technology, energy and process industries, and strategic and transformation operations in all engineering sectors.

Theo Sibiya, partner and managing director for Kearney Africa, says, “Our internship programme is at the core of enabling positive outcomes, growing careers and we are proud of how this has brought about change over the last couple of years.”

Applications for the 2023 programme are now open until 20 August 2022.

View more information or apply here.