Regent Business School launches free online skills development programme for Grade 11 to 12 learners

The purpose of the Level-Up initiative is clear: to bridge the gap between traditional education methods and the dynamic demands of the 21st century environment. By offering free online courses the platform aims to provide learners with the essential skills required to navigate the challenges of the modern world.

“We live in an ever-changing world where new skills and knowledge are vital for personal and professional growth,” said Vikesh Rampadarath, associate director at Regent Business School. “Through the Level-Up Initiative, we are dedicated to empowering the youth of Southern Africa by providing them with access to high-quality, interactive online courses that are aligned with the CAPS curriculum. These courses are designed to develop essential traits, foster entrepreneurship and prepare learners for the opportunities and challenges brought by the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). We believe that by investing in education and skills development, we can create a brighter future for the entire region.”

The Level-Up initiative will provide access to free, interactive online courses across three categories: Essential Traits, Business and Entrepreneurship, and The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Each course is carefully curated to ensure that learners extract maximum value, and, upon successful completion of a course, learners will be awarded a certificate of completion.

Enrolment for the Level-Up Initiative is open to individual Grade 11 to 12 learners as well as schools who want to enrol their learners. Interested participants can register via the dedicated registration page where they will create a username and password. After completing the registration, learners will receive an email to activate their accounts, granting them access to the free online courses.

One of the key features of the programme is the interactive CAPS aligned online courses, which will allow learners to engage in high-quality educational content at their own pace. Interactive in-lesson tasks and quizzes further enhance the learning experience, providing learners with the opportunity to reinforce their understanding of the course material.

Regent Business School’s Level-Up initiative again illustrates its commitment to empowering Southern African youth with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in a rapidly evolving global business environment. By aiming to create a significant positive impact on education and skills development, the programmes on offer seeks to unlock the full potential of our youth, preparing them for success in their future endeavours.

The Level-Up platform can be accessed via this link: https://levelup.regent.ac.za/.

For more information about Regent Business School’s programme offering, please visit https://regent.ac.za/



