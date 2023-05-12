Eduvos takes next step in esports for higher education

Eduvos is leveraging e-sports across the country, to provide its students – known as Vossies – with a platform to explore the benefits of gaming and develop critical skills that are essential for success in the modern world.

Dr Riaan Steenberg, executive director at Eduvos says: “We recognise the opportunity that e-sports holds for our students and the impact it will have on both their studies and future career paths. The success of the exhibit at Comic Con is a testament to the growing popularity of e-sports and at Eduvos we are enabling real world careers with practical skills and internationally relevant degrees.”

Eduvos is currently launching four e-sports leagues at their Midrand, Bloemfontein, Tyger Valley and Pretoria campuses. The opportunity to join a league is available to all Eduvos students, and the institution aims to have all 12 leagues launched by the end of the year.

At Comic Con, onlookers, including Eduvos staff, families and friends, watched the Vossie gamers from Eduvos’s Tyger Valley and Claremont campuses compete in Overwatch 2. It was the first tournament in which the Vossie gamers came together.

The exhibit featured a gaming experience where tournaments were hosted with schools from across the country. The tournaments demonstrated the benefits of e-sports, which include strategic thinking, creativity, teamwork, communication, and community building. Eduvos recognises that these skills go beyond the gaming hall and equip students with the critical skills needed to succeed in their tertiary studies.

Cameron Varga, one of Eduvos’s gamers and a first-year BA Media Studies student at the Eduvos Tygervalley Campus says: “The experience I’ve had in e-sports has helped me in other areas of my life. E-sports takes a lot of focus, especially when you’re competing on a high level. That focus comes in handy when you’re studying."

Cameron hopes to one day combine his love for storytelling and his degree with his passion for e-sports by becoming a broadcast producer of e-sports. Eduvos is developing degrees and programmes that support these new careers through its media studies, development and very soon a business of e-sports programme.

Congratulations to winners Super Nova League, who comprised of Bachelor of Arts, Higher Certificate in Information Systems, and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology students: Emil Breuninger, Ruben van Zyl, Stian Brand, Renier de Bruin and Etienne du Plessis.

Eduvos and RGB Gaming would also like to thank all the schools who participated in the tournaments throughout Comic Con including:

Primary school division:

Courtrai Primary, Paarl Boys Primary (winners), Milnerton Primary, Bergvliet Primary, Glenwood House, Stellenbosch Primary, Golden Grove Primary, and Christal House Primary.

High school division:

Edgemead High School (winners), Rondebosch Boys High School (2nd place), Paul Roos Gimnasium (3rd place), Paarl Boys High, and Waterkloof High.

To learn more about e-sports at Eduvos, click here, or visit any of the 12 campuses on Saturday 27 May 2023 for Open Day.

