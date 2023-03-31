Asus ProArtist Awards 2023 Design Competition calls for submissions

Asus have launched the Asus ProArtist Awards 2023, an annual free-to-enter global design competition for enthusiasts and professional creators of all ages. The theme of this year's competition is 'Seeing an Incredible Future', and entries can be submitted commencing 15 April through 15 July 2023. The winners and runners-up will be announced on 5 August 2023.

The Asus ProArtist Awards were created with a mission celebrate creativity, and to provide a global platform for talented creators with great potential, so they can be seen and recognised. This year's theme is sustainability, which reflects the importance of the environment. Also, in celebration of the new ASUS Spatial Vision glasses-free autostereoscopic 3D OLED display technology, the winning artwork has a potential opportunity to be selected as demo project for the technology.

Asus are also looking forward to discovering outstanding 3D content creators who will be in the ASUS spotlight for future cooperative projects or exposure. Hence, creators are encouraged to submit highly detailed and vivid artworks that can showcase the potential of a 3D OLED display.

Mitch Yang, ASUS chief design officer, offers the following useful advice for potential entrants: "To enter the Asus Design Awards 2023, you should focus on originality, innovation, and creativity. Be clear about the topic you are focusing on, and explain how your design addresses it. Finally, make sure you present your work in a compelling and visually appealing way.”

The Asus ProArtist Awards 2023 are organised by Asus in alliance with creative industry leaders Pantone and Calibrite, and also in collaboration with renowned film and animation schools.

The competition is intended to encourage and inspire creators in the four competition categories of Photography, Graphic Design, Film, and Animation. Additionally, in order to celebrate the partnership between ASUS and Pantone, they have added the Pantone Special Award into the awards, in order to encourage creators to unleash their colour creativity and use colours to tell a great story about the theme.

Submissions will be closely evaluated by an international expert panel consisting of renowned content creators, industry professionals, Pantone representatives, and Asus experts. A winner, runner-up, and a Pantone Special Award winner will be chosen for each of the four categories, and prizes will consist of cash, Asus creator hardware, a Pantone and Calibrite product bundle, global online publicity, and an opportunity for the work to be selected as demo project for ASUS Spatial Vision.

It's all in the details

How to enter the Asus Design Awards 2023

This year's theme is Seeing an Incredible Future.



Entrants can submit their entries commencing on 15 April 2023.



The last date for submissions is 15 July 2023.



Entries can only be submitted via the official website at https://www.asus.com/campaign/ASUS-ProArtist-Awards-2023/global/



The total value of prizes for the Asus ProArtist Awards 2023 is over $100,000 , with a $10,000 cash prize for each of the four category winners, and $5,000 for each of the four runners-up.

Other prizes include:

Asus creator products to take users' creative process to the next level.



International exposure, featured on Asus and judges’ websites and social media.



Potential opportunity to be selected as the Asus Spatial Vision Technology demo project.



Pantone Formula and SkinTone Guides, Pantone Connect 1-year subscription, Calibrite color-calibration solution and more.



Asus ProArtist Awards trophy and digital certificate designed by Asus Design Center.

Asus' search for incredible ideas and experiences led them to create the Asus ProArtist Awards, which is now established as an annual event to show our support to the worldwide creator community. Last year's Awards were a huge success, with over 7,000 entries and over 110,000 public votes received from all around the world.

Creators from all fields, and of all ages, are invited to interpret the 'Seeing An Incredible Future' theme through their creativity, and to unleash their creative minds to illustrate different dimensions and perspectives on the world.