Fame Reel Africa 2021 to showcase continent's best in film, arts, media and entertainment

Fame Week Africa 2021 is set to showcase the continent's best in film, arts, media and entertainment from 13 to 15 September 2021.
The showcase aims to transform the three days of hybrid peer engagement and networking into lasting business. Meetings, screenings and content sessions will bring a plethora of opportunities to an industry ready for new prospects.
As part of the inaugural event, Fame Week Africa will feature the Fame Reel Talent Showcase on 14 September 2021 – a red carpet gala extravaganza, presenting the best in African artists in the film, arts, media and entertainment (Fame) industries. Based on various criteria, the event will welcome talent from across the continent and allow them to share their creativity with industry influencers.
The Fame Reel Talent Showcase aims to form a platform for creatives in Africa to be seen and acknowledged by industry stakeholders, showcase their work and explore possible opportunities with industry leaders. Based on the motivation, category outline and criteria, a panel of industry stakeholders will select the submissions that will be profiled during the Fame Reel Talent Showcase. Submissions can be made via www.fameweekafrica.com/showcase
. The closing date for showcase submissions is 31 July 2021.
Fame Week Africa will take the form of a three day hybrid virtual and physical experience for the film, art, media and entertainment industries in Cape Town in 2021...
11 Dec 2020
The Fame Reel Talent Showcase 2021 categories include:Film
:
Talent Showcase: African Film/TVShow
Recognising an outstanding film or TV show that has showcased Africa and/or its people.
This category covers:
Arts:
- Short film (less than 60 mins)
- Documentary
- Animation
- Feature film (longer than 60 mins)
- Series
- Experimental
Talent Showcase: African Artist/Performer/Composer
Recognising an outstanding performance or creative work.
The art category covers:
Media:
- Visual (drawing, graphic design, photography, painting)
- Performing (acting, choreography, music performance)
- Literature (script, poetry, short stories, speeches)
- Music (songwriting, composition)
Talent Showcase: Media Use
Recognising outstanding usage of media platforms.
The category covers the following platforms:
- Digital media/social media platforms
- Streaming services
- Traditional media
Talent Showcase: African Influencers
Celebrating diverse talent who represent Africa and/or its people.
In the submission, an influencer portfolio will need to be submitted.Entertainment:
Talent Showcase: African Event
Recognising an outstanding production that expresses a multitude of creativity highlighting Africa and/or its people.
The category covers:
For more information on Fame Talent Reel Showcase, go to www.fameweekafrica.com/showcase.
- Music concerts
- Music videos
- Theatre productions
- Stand-up comedy
For more information on FAME Week Africa go to www.fameweekafrica.com