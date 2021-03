Fame Reel Africa 2021 to showcase continent's best in film, arts, media and entertainment

Fame Week Africa 2021 is set to showcase the continent's best in film, arts, media and entertainment from 13 to 15 September 2021.

Fame Week Africa to connect film, arts, media and entertainment creatives in 2021 Fame Week Africa will take the form of a three day hybrid virtual and physical experience for the film, art, media and entertainment industries in Cape Town in 2021...

The Fame Reel Talent Showcase 2021 categories include:

Short film (less than 60 mins)

Documentary

Animation

Feature film (longer than 60 mins)

Series

Experimental

Visual (drawing, graphic design, photography, painting)

Performing (acting, choreography, music performance)

Literature (script, poetry, short stories, speeches)

Music (songwriting, composition)

Digital media/social media platforms

Streaming services

Traditional media

Music concerts

Music videos

Theatre productions

Stand-up comedy

The showcase aims to transform the three days of hybrid peer engagement and networking into lasting business. Meetings, screenings and content sessions will bring a plethora of opportunities to an industry ready for new prospects.As part of the inaugural event, Fame Week Africa will feature the Fame Reel Talent Showcase on 14 September 2021 – a red carpet gala extravaganza, presenting the best in African artists in the film, arts, media and entertainment (Fame) industries. Based on various criteria, the event will welcome talent from across the continent and allow them to share their creativity with industry influencers.The Fame Reel Talent Showcase aims to form a platform for creatives in Africa to be seen and acknowledged by industry stakeholders, showcase their work and explore possible opportunities with industry leaders. Based on the motivation, category outline and criteria, a panel of industry stakeholders will select the submissions that will be profiled during the Fame Reel Talent Showcase. Submissions can be made via www.fameweekafrica.com/showcase . The closing date for showcase submissions is 31 July 2021.Talent Showcase: African Film/TVShowRecognising an outstanding film or TV show that has showcased Africa and/or its people.This category covers:Talent Showcase: African Artist/Performer/ComposerRecognising an outstanding performance or creative work.The art category covers:Talent Showcase: Media UseRecognising outstanding usage of media platforms.The category covers the following platforms:Talent Showcase: African InfluencersCelebrating diverse talent who represent Africa and/or its people.In the submission, an influencer portfolio will need to be submitted.Talent Showcase: African EventRecognising an outstanding production that expresses a multitude of creativity highlighting Africa and/or its people.The category covers:For more information on Fame Talent Reel Showcase, go to www.fameweekafrica.com/showcase For more information on FAME Week Africa go to www.fameweekafrica.com