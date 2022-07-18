Industries

Durban FilmMart hosts second Cav' Platform Dialogue Forum

18 Jul 2022
The Durban FilmMart the Goethe-Institut in collaboration with Animation South Africa is hosting the second dialogue in the 2022 Cav' Platform and Animation SA Dialogue Forum: Incubators and Creative Clusters as Models for the Transformation of the Audio Visual Industry.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Isabelle Rorke will moderate the Dialogue Forum and the panel is composed of experts in incubation, creative clusters and ecosystems strategy Levinia Jones, Leoti Taylor and Xolile Vundla.

The Cav‘ Platform is a collaborative project between the Goethe-Institut and Animation South Africa (ASA) that develop dialogue forums focused on topics relevant to the Animation Industry.

Source:
The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!

3 days ago

Goethe-Institut and Animation SA have been collaborating over the past three years on the Cav‘ Platform mainly focusing on the transformation of the South African animation industry. Each dialogue forum is based on the theme and research findings of transformation requirements within the animation industry.

In the course of German Development Cooperation, GIZ and Goethe-Institut are collaborating with AnimationSA to develop the ecosystem of the rapidly growing African animation sector. While GIZ is providing support to ASA to strengthen their internal capacity as an industry association, further develop services to members and broaden ASA’s role and capacity for advocacy and lobbying work on behalf of the industry, the Goethe-Institut is focusing on support to enable extensive industry dialogues.

Durban FilmMart hosts second Cav' Platform Dialogue Forum

The Second Dialogue of the 2022 Forum is a hybrid event billed to take place at the Cape Town International Animation Festival CTIAF in August. This Dialogue Forum will cover the latest trends and opportunities in licensing and merchandising in the animation community.

The event will take place on 22 July from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. For ticketing information, RSVP to Makhathini.sandile@goethe.de.

Source:
Source:
