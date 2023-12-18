Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceAAA School of AdvertisingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Playmakers’ record breaking 2023

    18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    In a year defined by extraordinary accomplishments, Playmakers Sponsorship, in collaboration with its creative content and media arm, FuturePlay, proudly celebrates a historic achievement of clinching a record-breaking 31 awards – a milestone for our work that stands as the pinnacle of our 22-year history.
    Playmakers&#x2019; record breaking 2023

    Our notable victories, achieved in partnership with esteemed clients such as Absa, SuperSport, and KFC, across five distinct campaigns, underscore Playmakers' unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the dynamic realm of sponsorship marketing.

    Undoubtedly, the crowning achievement of the year lies in our triumph at the Clio Sports Awards in New York, widely recognised as the most prestigious accolades in sports marketing globally, featuring the world's biggest brands and agencies.

    At the Clios, we proudly secured two awards: one for Absa's remarkable "#SheUntamed" campaign in the Branded Content category and another for SuperSport’s groundbreaking "Sounds of the World Cup" in the Social Media category.

    This achievement is significant, as it is our first win at the Clios since 2017 when we made history as the first-ever South African agency to win with our #ThatsGold campaign for Coca-Cola.

    What makes this victory even more exceptional is the distinction of being the sole South African agency to bring home a trophy from the Clio Sports Awards in 2023.

    Locally, Playmakers achieved record hauls at the Prism Awards (3), New Generation Awards (7), and Assegai Awards (15). Furthermore, our impressive return at the Sports Industry Awards (3) stands as our most substantial success since 2016 at that event.

    "It has been really amazing for our own teams as well as our clients to be in the winners circle in 2023. What is particularly pleasing was the range of categories we won in – from Best Customer Acquisition Campaign, to Best Influencer Marketing, Branded Content and Experiential Marketing," said managing partner Seishane Leshaba.

    As the year concludes, Playmakers and FuturePlay express heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teams, clients, and partners who have played integral roles in our agency's remarkable success this year. Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate continuing to create magic, pushing boundaries, and delivering excellence in sponsorship marketing.

    Read more: Coca-cola, Absa, SuperSport, Playmakers
    NextOptions


    Related

    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    Thanks to Huawei&#x2019;s backup solutions, South Africans won&#x2019;t be left in the dark this festive season
    Huawei TechnologiesThanks to Huawei’s backup solutions, South Africans won’t be left in the dark this festive season
    Source: James Baldwin/Unsplash
    Absa helps real estate sector lead SA towards a sustainable future
    4 Dec 2023
    Absa launches data science and engineering academy
    Absa launches data science and engineering academy
    28 Nov 2023
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate
     23 Nov 2023
    Social media: the catalyst behind the surge in Black Friday craze
    Yashtech ConsultingSocial media: the catalyst behind the surge in Black Friday craze
    Electric vehicle charging. Source: Hyuandai Motor group/Pexels
    Sibanye-Stillwater launches $500m convertible bonds to fund battery metals expansion
     21 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz