Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuRocket Creative Design & DisplayAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMamela MediaMultiChoiceMachine_IMC ConferencePointJoe PublicEast Coast RadioSappiBrand AvatarLumicoHoorah DigitalHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Standard Bank security, Sanef Sikuvile Journalism Awards sponsors, manhandle Daily Maverick reporter

22 Sep 2023
On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila while she was on duty.
Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila
Source: Kiara Affat, Daily Maverick Daily Maverick On Tuesday, 19 September, security personnel at Standard Bank, manhandled Daily Maverick reporter Lerato Mutsila

Mutsila was covering the Extinction Rebellion protest at the bank's Johannesburg headquarters. The incident involved the deletion of photos and videos from Mutsila's phone and her violent removal from the bank's premises by security personnel.

Standard Bank is the sponsor of the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) Sikuvile Journalism Awards.

The Sanef has stated that it is disturbed by this and other incidents of aggression and violence against journalists while they are doing their job.

“The South African National Editors Forum is disturbed by the recent incidents of aggression and violence against journalists while they are doing their job.

“We note that a charge of assault and unlawful deprivation of property has been filed with the South African Police Service (SAPS) by the journalist in response to this unacceptable behaviour.”

The Sanef statement further says that Mutsila says her attempts to identify herself as a member of the media were ignored.

“Instead, she was subjected to intimidation, and physical aggression, and forcibly removed from the building by at least four male security guards, acting upon the instruction of the bank’s group manager for Internal Protection Services.”

Daily Maverick’s editor in chief, Branko Brkic addresses the incident in an editorial.

In the editorial it says, “At no time did Standard Bank attempt to reach Mutsila or Daily Maverick following the incident. In fact when a Daily Maverick journalist contacted Standard Bank on Tuesday night, spokesperson Ross Linstrom stated: “We note your complaint and request that you share further details, so we can look into these allegations. Standard Bank respects and is a strong supporter of media freedom. In the event that journalists approach us through the proper channels, we are open to engaging with them.

“Mutsila did appeal to the security personnel that she would like to speak to a media person at Standard Bank, but they told her to leave. There was no media liaison who identified themselves at the scene of the protest.”

In the article Daily Maverick further states that “it is wholly unconscionable that Standard Bank, a main sponsor of the Sikuvile Journalism Awards and an apparent supporter of a free press, condones behaviour that censors and violently prevents a journalist from performing her duties.”

It adds that it [the South African daily publication with more than 10 million visitors per month], will be suspending any further participation in the Sikuvile Awards.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The Sanef has been in contact with the leadership of Standard Bank, the sponsors of its Siikuvile Journalism Awards and says will soon be meeting with them to iron out these issues.

“We are encouraged by the willingness of Standard Bank to resolve the matter,” says the Forum.

Source:
Congolese government will closely follow case of detained journalist -spokesperson

By 15 Sep 2023

SA Post Office incident

In another incident, eNCA reporter Hloni Mtimkulu was physically manhandled and pushed out of a South African Post Office branch while she was interviewing government grant beneficiaries on their recent experience with the non-payment of grants.

The post office is a public institution and journalists have a right to do their jobs. The Post Office cannot dictate to beneficiaries who they should be talking to.

Sanef will also write to Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele, to express its displeasure at the behaviour of the staff at the Post Office.

The behaviour of the staff at the Post Office demonstrated an attitude that has become all too familiar for most South Africans whenever they have to deal with public institutions.

“That is an attitude of rudeness, disrespect, and even violence. Such behaviour is unacceptable and runs contrary to the principles of a free and democratic society. It is a serious infringement of press freedom, which is enshrined in the Constitution,” says the forum.

Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism

By 27 Jun 2023

Local Magistrates’ Court harassment

In Makhanda, Anna Majavu, who works for Grocotts Mail was harassed while covering a case at the local Magistrates’ Court.

Sanef fully supports the Advisory Board for Grocott’s Mail in expressing its condemnation of the attack on Majavu, who encountered threats, harassment, and physical violence.

“We reiterate the point that members of the public, who are unhappy with certain reporting have channels available to them to express their unhappiness.

“The Press Ombudsman is there to adjudicate any dispute between members of the public and a publication - free of charge just as the BCCSA adjudicates complaints relating to broadcasters,” says the Sanef.

Adds the statement by the Sanef, “Sanef believes that the safety of our journalists and media freedom are fundamental democratic principles that all peace-loving South Africans should safeguard.

“Any form of violence, intimidation, or threats against journalists is anathema to the South African constitution.”

NextOptions
Read more: journalism, Media freedom, journalist, SANEF, Branko Brkic, Daily Maverick, South African National Editors Forum, Anna Majavu, eNCA, Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Related

Source: Reuters.
Somalia's first all-women newsroom spotlights female taboos1 day ago
Source:
Thabo Bester escape story wins GroundUp a Nat Nakasa award18 Sep 2023
Chris Moerdyk has had a lifetime of experiences. Source: Supplied.
Chris Moerdyk reflects on a lifetime of storytelling: From war zones to iconic ads11 Sep 2023
Source:
Myanmar photojournalist sentenced to 20 years of hard labour8 Sep 2023
Image supplied. This morning Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA as co-anchor with Gareth Edwards on SA Morning
Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA's SA Morning4 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) Fellowship in Financial Journalism start with 20 journalists from October this year and another 20 in 2024
Sanef financial journalism fellowship launches in October31 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Entries for the 22nd Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) open on 1 September
Get ready for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 202325 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award24 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz