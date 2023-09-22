TheGranBoks: A cheers to the matriarchy

This week the third episode of the Castle Lager #TheGranBoks has been released.

Source: © Cape Talk Cape Talk Castle Lager's' #TheGranBoks series has delighted South Africans

The Castle Lager campaign features some of the Springboks' grandmothers and has delighted South Africans with the first episode released a few weeks ago, featuring Malcolm Marx’s gran.

The second episode that followed, showed Bongi Mbonambi’s gogo.

Now Episode 3 of #TheGranBoks, featuring Martie, Gerda and Riana, Franco Mostert’s grandmothers has been released.

Wendy Bedforth, Castle Lager brand director explains that the Castle Lager brand is all about bringing people together. “We do this with South Africans through some of their favourite pastimes. And what South African does not enjoy sport and a braai!”

With the Rugby World Cup, she adds the brand wants to bring people together to support our green and gold.

A sea of sameness

Castle Lager is an official sponsor of the Springboks, but Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral, the agency responsible for the campaign, says while the brand is a sponsor, it is incredibly difficult to get access to the players once they go to the camp set up.

“There has also been a lot of saturated sameness in the seas of the Springboks. #TheGranBoks does not only bring fans closer to their heroes but also breaks through this sameness," explains Sharman.

Adds Bedforth, “This is the perfect platform for us to tell the stories of our SA heroes - through the eyes of those who raised them.”

The big insight

The big insight is that often in families it is the grandmothers who bring up the children.

“We wanted to pay homage to these matriarchs, to speak to these women who continue to build our communities and are the backbone of our society,” she says.

#TheGranBoks is an ode to these women. It is about stories that are not often told, but really connect with South Africans,” says Bedford.

Adds Sharman, “#TheGranBoks is a heartwarming hack to get to know the players on a more human level - over a drink, with their gran/gogo/ouma."