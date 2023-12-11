Industries

    Comfort Fabric Softener unveils the power of fragrance that lasts beyond the ordinary

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Comfort invites you to experience the power of fragrance with their all-new fragrance release pouch.
    Tessa Twala
    Tessa Twala

    The all-new Comfort fragrance release pouch has unveiled a sensory journey with the blissful power of fragrance everywhere! From cars to desk drawers, gym bags, and beyond, the Comfort fragrance pouch invites you to #ExperienceThePowerOfFragrance in a whole new way.

    The recent launch event hosted at the lavish Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliff, Johannesburg, showcased the innovative packaging and its exceptional fragrance release power.

    “At Comfort our mission is clear – we want to deliver a fragrance release moment with the simple yet essential act of doing laundry and refreshing your space. We are celebrating the launch of a revolutionary 100% recyclable product that promises to redefine fabric enhancers as a catalyst of fragrance,” says Swazi Kunene, senior brand manager for Fabric Enhancers & Skip South Africa, Home Care.

    Abigail Visagie, host
    Abigail Visagie, host
    Comfort Fabric Softener unveils the power of fragrance that lasts beyond the ordinary

    The House of Comfort event served as the perfect backdrop for guests to immerse themselves in the Power of Fragrance. With a high-tea experience that indulged all the senses, attendees had the chance to delve into the captivating world of fragrance and discover the unmatched long-lasting freshness and softness provided by Comfort. Adding to the experience, guests were treated to an exclusive opportunity to participate in a diffuser making masterclass hosted by a professional diffuser, learning how to craft their very own diffuser using Comfort.

    The Comfort Fragrance Release Experience was an embodiment of luxury and innovation, and illustrated how fragrance transcends boundaries. Attendees discovered the art of infusing fragrance into every moment, every space, and every outfit, fostering a newfound appreciation for the blissful power of fragrance.

    “This fragrance release technology is available across our Comfort range, including Uplifting, Elegance, Pure and Morning Fresh. Our new versatile Comfort fragrance release pouch not only takes care of your clothes and delivers 100 days of fragrance with one wash, but also enhances your sensory experience in different areas of your home,” Kunene says.

    @Comfort_SouthAfrica
    #ABurstOfEndlessFragrance
    #ComfortScentsoryFashion

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

