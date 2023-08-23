Industries

H&M Home collabs with Clout/SA in new decor partnership

23 Aug 2023
H&M South Africa has announced creative agency Clout/SA as its latest H&M Home décor partner, introducing a specially curated selection of interior décor and accessories from talented South African designers to the retailer's standalone H&M Home store in Sandton City.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The partnership between H&M and Clout/SA builds upon H&M South Africa’s commitment to support the local design industry, and complements existing H&M Home partnerships with South African brands including Shopfox, Botanicus, Plantify and Moodmakers. These local brand partners have all been offered a retail presence within H&M Home in Sandton.

H&M Home is known for its blend of modern design, exceptional quality and affordability, all grounded in sustainable practices. This ethos is reflected in the handpicked South African brand partnerships, weaving common threads of contemporary style, sustainable design, and attention to detail throughout the H&M Home assortment.

Clout/SA is a business-to-business market maker with a goal to showcase South African design to the world. It promotes South Africa’s creativity, craftsmanship and heritage, and facilitates opportunities for collaboration with local design talent, while providing designers with business mentorship.

Clout/SA is transforming creative entrepreneurs to sector-leading businesses
Clout/SA is transforming creative entrepreneurs to sector-leading businesses

By 19 Apr 2023

Clout/SA introduces design-forward brands Naturalis, Modern Gesture and Plantr to H&M's local portfolio. Cape Town-based chair design and manufacturing company Naturalis and its founder Sandalene Dale Roberts breathe new life into classic shapes, like the humble South African school chair, treating them as a canvas for captivating pattern designs.

Modern Gesture, steered by Capetonian designer Candice Lawrence, crafts unique lighting and homeware pieces by fusing upcycled timber and woven elements. On a similar note, Plantr produces stunning contemporary and architectural planters, designed for positive impact, healthier environments annd feel-good spaces.

H&M South Africa also continues its successful partnership with Shopfox, an online marketplace that champions sourcing from small South African brands producing beautiful products designed with intention.

The H&M Home assortment from Shopfox includes ethically sourced pantry classics from Amble, made with local ingredients; organic, sustainably grown and packaged tea from Ka Pa Tée; and handcrafted plant-based South African Indian spice blends and sauces from Artisanal Spice, all inspired by family recipes, traditions and travels. In addition, there are pottery kits from Luna & Clay; small-batch sustainable olive products from family-run, boutique olive farm Kleinbergskloof; and beverages from Agora, focused on producing drinks that are healthier, more ethically sourced, sustainably packaged, and more accessibly priced than alternatives on the market.

H&M Home to launch global collab with South African creative Lulama Wolf
H&M Home to launch global collab with South African creative Lulama Wolf

9 Mar 2023

H&M also works with renowned fine florist Botanicus, which supplies the retailer with an exclusive selection of single variety seasonal and preserved flowers and foliage under the Houseflowers by Botanicus brand. The list of local H&M HOME brand partners concludes with Plantify, specialists in indoor plants and accessories, and portable lighting business Moodmakers.

Collections from Clout/SA and other local brand partners are exclusively available from the standalone H&M Home store in Sandton City shopping centre.

H&M South Africa, interior decor, H&M Home, Clout/SA

