H&M Home to launch global collab with South African creative Lulama Wolf

This March, H&M Home will present the second instalment of its For the Love of Art collaboration. This year's collab features South African artist Lulama Wolf and US artist, poet and author Amber Vittoria, who will each present their own product capsule within the collection.

Lulama Wolf. Source: Supplied

Lulama Wolf’s pieces will include a rug, jacquard blanket, tufted cushion covers in three sizes as well as hand-painted plates.

Empowering young female creatives

Fusing the world of art and interiors for a second year in a row, the For the Love of Art capsule showcases the artistic vision of two inspirational female creatives with diverse styles and cultures. Art is treasured for its ability to bring a home’s personality and character to life, and creates inviting spaces while also expressing beliefs, and encouraging conversations to bring about new perspectives.

Source: Supplied

Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home, comments, “Art and interiors go hand in hand at H&M Home. Empowering young female creatives and providing them with an additional platform through our Love of Art initiative, allows H&M Home to both inspire customers with the artists' talents, as well as adorn their homes with it.

“This new collection makes for beautiful keepsake interior pieces for the modern home. We hope our customers will love it as much as we do.”

Neo-expressionism meets modern African art

The art of South African talent Lulama Wolf is inspired by the intersection of neo-expressionism and modern African art, utilising scraped and deep pigment techniques. Earthy hues will echo through her H&M Home capsule, from the tufted rug to hand-painted plates.

Source: Supplied

The artist says, “I have always said that I want my work and art to reach and impact more people in a way that honours where I come from; and H&M Home has made that possible with this collaboration. The homeware collection is a functional curation of pieces that I hope people cherish as much as I cherish how they become part of my journey with each purchase.

“I truly hope that this global collaboration lives to be a symbol of what I would like to continue to do with my work.”

The For the Love of Art collection will be available in the H&M Home store in Sandton City and globally in selected stores and online at hm.com/home from 16 March 2023.