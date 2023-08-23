KWV powers Butan Creatives project

Creativity takes many forms. For some, it lies in the inspired excellence of cutting-edge photography and graphic design. For others it is found in a garment's flow and swirl or the craftsmanship of an award-winning brandy. In South Africa, with its unique heritage and outlook, it can be a heady mixture of all four. Linking the fields is Butan, who is creating an expressive platform for creatives powered by KWV 3-Year-Old Brandy.

Image supplied

The venture is integrating photography, videography, fashion and design, to give South Africans new insights into a unique cultural outlook. One of the project’s creative directors is well-established photographer, Mishaal Gangaram, who is renowned for the unexpected twists that he introduces into his work. He will be directing the first phase, which includes creating photo and video lookbooks, and exploring the links between art, spirits and garments.

“This will formally launch the Butan Creatives project, which we believe will be groundbreaking within culture at large and beneficial to young African creatives,” says Buyi Msithini, marketing manager at Butan. The visual art team will be energised by young directors and photographers such as Mishaal Gangaram; stylist, Sheli Masondo; hair, Beezybraidsza; makeup artist, Skye - Children of Midas; videographer, Alvyn Tona; art direction, Children of Midas; BTS photographer and videographer, EddyStep.

Image supplied

They are chosen for their credibility and relevance in street culture. Also highlighted is the fact that KWV 3 Year Old Brandy is building a following amongst the latest generation of proud young South Africans who recognise KWV Brandy’s rich South African heritage and artful blending to achieve a vibrant brandy with a full, smooth, and fruity taste.

“Our message is that creative excellence takes many forms and that KWV 3-Year-Old Brandy, as the foundation of our craft with its character and excitement, is a natural and harmonious accompaniment to spaces, expressions and events where people with shared tastes meet”, says Alvin Saal, brand manager at KWV House of Brandy.

Image supplied

“KWV is an international award-winning brandy brand, which values the elements that combine to form excellence. We have shown this through decades of producing world-class brandy and now, through our partnership in the Butan Creatives project,” Saal concludes.

The campaign will be supported by events alongside Butan and KWV 3 Year Old Brandy.