H&M partners with SA brand Neimil for new decor collection

H&M has teamed up with South African lifestyle brand Neimil for a decor collection that will launch at selected H&M Home shop-in-shops in South Africa on 4 November 2021.
Lubabalo Mxalisa and Keneilwe Mothoa, Neimil. Source: Supplied
For the partnership, Neimil has been offered a space within selected H&M Home stores in which to sell its collection under its own brand name. All of the proceeds from the collection will be received by Neimil and H&M will not take any profit from the sales.
Storytelling through design
Neimil was founded in 2018 by creative duo Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa. The brand creates quality, handcrafted products inspired by people and their diversity, and aims to champion storytelling through design to celebrate culture and values.
“The ethos of Neimil is to tell authentic stories through our products and to always re-invent the narrative of what handcraft is. Expect a piece of ourselves in this collection, a feeling of love and warmth. H&M is giving us a platform to share our story and our craft with the world and in turn supporting us in their stores to help us grow, this felt right, and this is why we are here,” says Neimil cofounder Keneilwe Mothoa, cofounder.
Promoting SA design
In 2019, the retailer also collaborated with SA designer
Palesa Mokubung and her fashion label, Mantsho, on a striking collection of women’s wear and accessories that were sold in South African stores as well as exclusive flagships around the world.
Commenting on the Neimil partnership, Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa, says, “Through this partnership, H&M aims to support small business owners and promote the local design industry within South Africa. We are so excited to offer our customers the opportunity to shop this beautiful collection at our selected H&M stores, and to include locally-made, handcrafted products to our existing H&M Home product selection in store.”
The Neimil decor collection will be available in-house at H&M Home shop-in-shops in Sandton City, V&A Waterfront and Menlyn Park.