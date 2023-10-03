Tshakhuma Mall opens for trade

The much-anticipated Tshakhuma Mall has opened its doors to provide convenient retail to the community of Tshakhuma and surrounds.

Image supplied

The 11,500m2 Mall, anchored by Shoprite, will provide essential retail for the local community who have previously had to travel as far as Makhado to fully satisfy their retail needs.

Developed by McCormick Property Development (MPD) in partnership with Aha-naha Properties, the mall is completely self-sufficient. The site already has its own borehole and sewerage and wastewater management plant, with solar installation planned for October 2023.

“In line with our strategy of developing sustainable retail that is not reliant on municipal services, Tshakhuma Mall is one of our most self-sufficient developments to date,” explains MD of MPD, Jason McCormick.

Tshakhuma Mall is the first of four malls in MPD’s immediate pipeline for Limpopo with Mehlareng Mall, Madombidzha Mall and Leeuwfontein Crossing all in line for development to commence.

Construction on the project started just under a year ago and the build included a number of community upliftment projects to ensure the community benefits not only from employment and micro-economic opportunities but also from lifestyle opportunities and improvement.

Projects that the development team assisted with included the donation and installation of a paved road for the Tshakhuma Clinic which is within 5km of the Mall. “Lack of access for ambulances in the area had previously resulted in community members having to carry patients to the clinic on their backs but the road has now been paved to improve access to healthcare”, explains the project manager, Peter Wefelmeier.

The team at Tshakhuma Mall have also assisted with the painting and re-tiling of the Tribal Offices in the area and the donation of large umbrellas to protect the nearby fruit sellers from the harsh outdoor elements. A revamp of the local SAPS office is planned before the end of 2023.

“We continue to be community-driven with each new development,” explains McCormick. “The mantra of local first and a better South Africa for all continues to motivate us to do more with each new project we tackle.”

Located along the R524 in Thohoyandou, the site is a prime location for the many retail requirements in the area and is situated alongside the province's largest fruit market. The tenant mix includes a strong fashion and banking mix with TFG, the MRP Group, Pepkor, Ackermans, The Studio 88 Group, Woolworths and Truworths all represented. Standard Bank and FNB branches are complimented by ATMS from Capitec, Nedbank and ABSA. Roots Butchery, KFC, Steers and Debonairs all contribute to the total retail offering. A fully equipped taxi office and rank is also located on-site.

The Mall is a single-level development with two iconic grey and yellow entrances creating a landmark for the area. A graffiti mural and a living wall add a prominent selfie spot for the shoppers to enjoy. High ceilings, natural lighting and well-ventilated spaces all contribute to the aesthetic and comfort of the centre.

“We are confident that the opening of Tshakhuma Mall is another first-class development that will contribute to the upliftment of the local communities and areas that we are committed to serving. Developing retail is our mission but developing communities is our passion,” concludes McCormick.