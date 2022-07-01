Gauteng mall opens 'value hub' as shoppers search for savings

Eastgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg has created a new value-focused hub in a bid to cater to changing shopper needs.
Source: Supplied
The formation of this section started in 2021 with the opening of a large 3,000m2
Value Co in August, introducing a new layer of value-driven retail to the centre. The flagship Value Co store offers shoppers a selection of merchandise from 14 departments, with three of the biggest and most popular being houseware, office & school stationery, and health & beauty.
“It is important to us that we adapt to the changing needs of our shoppers and provide a retail experience that suits their lifestyles,” said Mike Rodel, asset management executive, Liberty2Degrees for Eastgate Shopping Centre.
“We believe that this section of the centre will soon become a popular area for visitors to the centre, with an excellent mix of value-driven retailers and superb product ranges,” he added.
Source: Supplied
The mall's value hub, located near lower level entrance three, will welcome four new tenants at the end of June 2022, to occupy a further 4,631m2
in this area.
Following the recent opening of HiFi Corp, the centre will welcome Pep and Pep Home
with the relocation of Game Liquor into a portion of the current Game store.
Operating more than 2,400 stores in the country, Pep is the single biggest brand retailer in South Africa. In addition to its clothing and footwear offerings, the new Pep store will offer cellular products, airtime and a range of other services such funeral insurance, money transfers and bill payments.
The Pep Home will be a stand-alone homeware store providing shoppers with products such as kitchen items, linen, furniture and home accessories.
When Game Liquor relocates into the portion of Game Eastgate, the mall says it will be "the biggest of its kind in the country, with an unrivalled selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages".