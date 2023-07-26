Food For Mzansi Group achieves 6 nominations at 2023 Bookmark Awards

The Food For Mzansi Group, a leader in the digital news publishing sector, has announced its achievement of six esteemed nominations in the 2023 Bookmark Awards. These nominations were unveiled by the IAB South Africa, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of this highly regarded event.

The Bookmark Awards, a landmark celebration of excellence in digital innovation, technological advancements, and creative executions, sets the benchmark for interactive media’s impact on marketing.

Demonstrating the group’s dedication to innovation and excellence, the Food For Mzansi Group has received multiple nominations across various categories. In the Specialist Publisher Sites category, the group has been acknowledged for their digital publications, Food For Mzansi and Health For Mzansi, contending with formidable competitors including News24’s CrimeCheck and News24 Impact Report.

The Food For Mzansi Group further solidified its dominance in the email newsletters and marketing category, earning three nominations for their exceptional newsletters: Farmer’s Inside Track, Health For Mzansi, and Stories of Change. Notable competitors in this category include News24’s “Good morning, SA” and AfrikaBurn.

The group's live event content was also recognised, with a nomination for the 2022 edition of the Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba held at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg. Other prominent finalists in this category include Joe Public for a captivating Chicken Licken event and Ogilvy South Africa for their commendable Castle Lager campaign, “Bread of the Nation.”

The finalists were meticulously chosen by a panel of distinguished industry experts, led by Khensani Nobanda, the jury president for the Bookmarks and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.

Ronelle Louwrens, a senior executive at the Food For Mzansi Group, lauded this recognition: “Our nominations across these various categories underscore our dedication to delivering impactful digital content and services. Our presence in the Bookmark Awards marks our position as a key player in the digital marketing landscape in South Africa, and we couldn't be prouder.”

The winners of the 2023 Bookmark Awards will be officially announced at a ceremony at Vodacom Dome in Midrand, Gauteng, on Thursday, 27 July.

About Food For Mzansi Group: Since its inception in November 2018, the Food For Mzansi Group has won 15 global media awards, including Africa’s best digital news website for Food For Mzansi. In the last two years, its sister publication Health For Mzansi was announced as the continent’s Best Gen Z publication and also won the Best News Podcast category in 2023.