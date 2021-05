IAB Y-Council x Future Masters

The IAB South Africa's Youth Action Council is calling on all interested parties in the digital media and marketing space to attend its inaugural town hall on 15 June via Zoom and also for participaction in their Mentor Month initiative throughout the month of June.

The IAB Youth Action Council, started in June 2020, aims to increase the engagement and participation of under 30s in the digital marketing industry, with three key objectives. These three pillars of focus are: one, to provide easier access to relevant information and platforms; two, to provide a platform that facilitates collaboration with the other IAB councils to explore and solve existing challenges; and three, to provide a ‘seat at the table’ alongside industry heavyweights.The council has established various programs which guide them in being able to achieve their objectives. One of these platforms is Future Masters. “The wonderful thing about the industry we work in is that opportunities for learning are endless. What started as an idea for a project the council was going to be working on, has grown into an umbrella for all projects the council seeks to carry out that have to do with knowledge share,” says Luzuko Tena who heads up the council.Under their Future Masters program, the Youth Action Council will be running two initiatives in June, namely: their bi-annual town hall event and Mentor Month.“{mentor month} is an opportunity to fill the gap in connection that the industry has in and amongst its younger peers. With the Y-council being made up of representatives of the youth in our industry across different departments, it's important that we stay connected and rooted in the community that we come from,” says Tshegofatso Phetlhe, creative director at VMLY&R and a member of the IAB Y-Council.Phetlhe adds: “The one-on-one sessions are an opportunity for us as the Y-Council to build relationships and networks with the youth that are just entering this space in marketing and advertising. They’re about sharing advice on everything from the different roles that we occupy in our professional capacity; to us sharing with one another how one can create an impact-led career and most importantly building staying power in this industry. We believe that these sessions will not only strengthen the youth but also begin to foster safe spaces to build one another up as we learn from one another.”For the first town hall of 2021, scheduled for 15 June, the focus will be mentorship in the industry, the importance of it and also what it really is. This event presents a wonderful opportunity for young people in the industry to come together, take centre stage and discuss issues and topics relevant to them. In November 2020 the council had its first town hall event, which was a wonderful success and as we lead up to June (Youth Month and 1 year since the council has been up and running) time has come for another one. Agenda to follow.Register for the free town hall webinar: http://bit.ly/Ycouncil2021TOWNHALL More info on Mentor Month (deadline 28 May 2021): Mentor Month Sign-Up