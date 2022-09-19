Fly a kite for mental health in October

This October, in support of mental health awareness, Cape Mental health is hosting the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival.

Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is meant to raise funds to help it continue providing essential free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who are most in need.

According to Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health, “Failure to ensure that every child and adolescent has access to emotional support and mental health services will be a failure of our society to prevent this generation from being resilient adults with good mental health.”

Young, old, and everyone in-between is invited to view kites at Melkbosstrand Beach in Cape Town on 9 October in support of World Mental Health Day or visit the Cape Town Kite Festival website for real-life and online activities such as community flies, the inclusive EduKite competition for learners from mainstream primary and special schools, interviews, activities for the little ones, the online store and more!

Join kiters all over the globe and fly your kite at the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival, anywhere and anytime during October 2022. Share your photos, videos and messages of encouragement, tagging #FlyYourDreams and @CTKiteFest, and feature on the official CTKiteFest social feeds.

The Cape Town Kite Festival promises to be an uplifting mix of magical, carefree fun. In South Africa, October is on the cusp of summer and an ideal time to get outdoors, fly a kite, enjoy a sense of play and freedom, and help raise awareness and funds for mental health.