Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGBizcommunity.comJNPRThirst Bar ServicesMiWayThe Publicity WorkshopBusiness and Arts South AfricaOnPoint PRPrimedia BroadcastingDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Fly a kite for mental health in October

    19 Sep 2022
    This October, in support of mental health awareness, Cape Mental health is hosting the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is meant to raise funds to help it continue providing essential free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who are most in need.

    According to Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health, “Failure to ensure that every child and adolescent has access to emotional support and mental health services will be a failure of our society to prevent this generation from being resilient adults with good mental health.”

    Source: Supplied. Karen Nebe.
    #WomensMonth: We don't see things as they are, we see them as we are

    By 9 Aug 2022

    Young, old, and everyone in-between is invited to view kites at Melkbosstrand Beach in Cape Town on 9 October in support of World Mental Health Day or visit the Cape Town Kite Festival website for real-life and online activities such as community flies, the inclusive EduKite competition for learners from mainstream primary and special schools, interviews, activities for the little ones, the online store and more!

    Join kiters all over the globe and fly your kite at the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival, anywhere and anytime during October 2022. Share your photos, videos and messages of encouragement, tagging #FlyYourDreams and @CTKiteFest, and feature on the official CTKiteFest social feeds.

    The Cape Town Kite Festival promises to be an uplifting mix of magical, carefree fun. In South Africa, October is on the cusp of summer and an ideal time to get outdoors, fly a kite, enjoy a sense of play and freedom, and help raise awareness and funds for mental health.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Cape Mental Health, Cape Town, mental health awareness

    Related

    Image supplied: Will Linley will be opening for One Republic in November
    Will Linley announced as supporting act for One Republic7 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Bay Harbour Market brings back comedy Wednesday26 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Cape Town welcomes back Open Book Festival26 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Entries open for Capegate Braai Challenge25 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Awara is offering an Asian fusion-style gourmet menu
    Fusion-style restaurant Awara opens in Cape Town10 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Cape Town's Fyn makes global 50 Best list19 Jul 2022
    Source:
    Cape Town freezes safety tariffs for filming4 Jul 2022
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller.
    #YouthMonth: Telephone hotline extends a lifeline in dark times23 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz