Proudly Porterville art weekend festival coming up

The Proudly Porterville art and lifestyle festival is set to take place from Friday, 30 September to Sunday, 2 October.

Source: Supplied

Held in the beautiful country town of Porterville, the annual weekend festival offers visitors the chance to view and purchase a wide variety of art from both emerging and acclaimed artists – with art ranging from paintings, jewellery and ceramics to bespoke tableware, woodwork, mosaics, crochet, quilting, beading and more.

In addition to the arts, the event also offers up an itinerary of live music, workshops, culinary experiences, outdoor activities and fun children’s events.

The art experience has become a firm favourite on the events calendar, and every year sees new and exciting additions to the lineup of artists, venues, exhibitions and activities. This year visitors can expect a picnic under the stars on the Friday night, an artisanal gin tasting experience, a community market selling a myriad of local crafts and foods, and a cooking show and dinner hosted by Jenny Morris on the Saturday.

Attractions

The Porterville community rallies together to take part in the event, and multiple venues throughout the town will be showcasing the work of a myriad of local and visiting artists. Many of these venues are in the artists' own studios and homes where visitors can view and purchase art straight off the easel.

New on the lineup of venues to visit this year is The Cowshed, a beautifully restored and revamped old working cowshed in Frank Avenue, which will be showcasing the ceramic work of artists such as Amelia Jacobs, husband and wife duo Jacques and Adelaide Uilenbosch, Karin Schimke, and James Retief. Visitors will also have a chance to try their hand at throwing a small vessel on a wheel or to glaze a ready-made cup for a raku firing.

Other must-visit locations are Die Lighuis, Poppie and Picasso, The Red Tricycle, and the Jan Dunckaert Museum.

Featured artists

Some of the artists to anticipate at Proudly Porterville include Alna Prodgers, Andre du Toit, JP Meyer, Anneke Pasque, Carin Dorrington, Joey Koen, Katja Abbott & Paul Kristafor, Maria Van Graan and any more.

Visitors should look out for work by artists such as Marietjie Nieuwoudt, Wilna Crafford, Yoko Reijn, Anya Lourens, Arend Louw, Clare Menck, Annelie Janse van Rensburg, Stephanus du Toit, Lynn Joubert, Amelia Keefer, Amelia Jacobs, Andries Samuel, Karin Schimke, James Retief, Con-Li Halvorsen, Estelle Haward, Kevin Stanley, Cathy van der Westhuizen, Anneke Smuts, Maria van Graan, Jerald Blaber, Isobel Knox and Eleton Jagels.

Escape from the city

The weekend provides the ideal opportunity for art lovers, foodies, families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a city escape to get out and about. Invest in some art, stock up on fresh local produce and other delicacies, enjoy a delicious meal at one of several top restaurants in town, go mountain biking or running on the beautiful local trails, taste the locally produced gin, or simply relax and savour small-town life.

Nearly all the attractions are within walking distance from each other, so visitors can park and stroll through the town, enjoying the art exhibitions, stopping for a meal, buying local fare – all with a beautiful mountain backdrop as Porterville is nestled at the foot of the Olifants Mountains.

Porterville is only 150 km’s from Cape Town so close enough for a day trip. However, visitors are encouraged to stay over for the entire weekend to make the most of the experience.

Tickets are not required for the Proudly Porterville weekend as entry is free, but accommodation bookings, restaurant reservations and workshop bookings are recommended ahead of time due to demand. For more information visit https://porterville.bergriviertourism.co.za/.