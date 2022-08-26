Industries

    Bay Harbour Market brings back comedy Wednesday

    26 Aug 2022
    After a cold winter with more than its fair share of dark evenings, Bay Harbour Market is ready to heat things up and keep things light with its monthly comedy evenings.
    On the first Wednesday of the month, Cape Town’s best comedy acts will take over the Bay Harbour Market Sound Stage, turning it into the hottest comedy club in the Bay.

    Opening the season on 7 September, they've put together a thigh-slapping line-up of SA’s freshest comedy acts.

    Thato Mabelane

    Joburg funny lady, Thato Mabelane immigrated to Cape Town in 2019, and the Mother City hasn’t been the same since. Quantum physics and rowing the ocean introduced Thato to the craft back in 2014, today she’s described as one of the brightest and funniest voices in the industry right now. She promises to be a phenomenal, warm, witty, and entertaining host for the night.

    Carl Weber

    The headliner for the evening, since Carl Webber’s arrival on the Cape Town comedy circuit in 2010, he’s been a game-changer. The self-confessed “farm boy” from Bloemfontein, Carl’s comedy revolves around growing up in the Free State and his “what if” movie and soapie scenarios. Bald and beautiful, Carl owns the stage like no other.

    Arlene Petersen

    Talking about Thato, her friend Lavender Hill comedic Arlene Petersen has been busy breaking the glass ceiling in the comedy world and commanding stages across the country with her take on everyday experiences. Better known as That Comedy Chick, Arlene’s comedy style is a mix of social observations, life experiences and talking pure nonsense – just how we like it.

    Jaryd Pillay

    Fresh-faced Jaryd Pillay got his first taste of the stand-up lifestyle at just 17 and has never looked back. With his comedic flare and unbridled confidence, Jaryd presents the tales of a millennial (himself) navigating an identity crisis, and authentically brings to life the many characters who have challenged his very existence.

    With beers on tap, cocktails and a fabulous selection of wines available at the Uncorked bar, and plenty of delish food stalls to choose from, you’ll want to make an evening of it. Doors open at 6.30 pm and the show starts at 8pm. Over 18’s only.

    Early bird R100 tickets are limited and available here.

    For more information, visit Bay Harbour Market here.

    Source:
    Source:
    Source:
    Source:
