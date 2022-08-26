Industries

    Cape Town welcomes back Open Book Festival

    26 Aug 2022
    Authors, publishers, academics, economists, readers, and inquisitive minds are invited to the Open Book Festival from 2-4 September.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This year’s edition of the festival is a return to an in-person format, following a two-year interruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Event organiser Frankie Murrey says she is excited to again be able to host a festival where people will be able to interact with one another, face-to-face.

    “We were lucky enough to run a mini festival in March. It was incredibly emotional to see the faces of so many people again for the first time in two years. It has also been fantastic to have workshops running outside of the digital spaces. There's something about being able to learn amongst others that I don't think can be easily replaced,” she says.

    Image supplied: Comic Con Africa is heading to Cape Town in early 2023
    Comic Con Africa heads to Cape Town in 2023

    18 Aug 2022

    The Festival is a highlight on the calendar for any lover of literature, but Murrey says the event is not only aimed at people who love their books.

    “We have selected themes and topics for our event which will generate insightful and important discussions. If you are interested in the world and the things happening around you, then this is the event you cannot miss.

    “Our goal this year is the same as every year – to provide people with a safe space where challenging but meaningful conversations can take place. And for those conversations to be accessible,” Murrey continues.

    The event in September brings people together for lively conversations with authors and other guest speakers, in one central location in Cape Town’s historic District Six. The programme sees a mix of established and debut authors engaging with audiences over three days.

    Image supplied: Managing director of FNB Art Joburg, Mandla Sibeko
    FNB Art Joburg returns to Sandton

    18 Aug 2022

    In the past, the festival’s various events were scattered at venues between The Book Lounge and the Fugard Theatre. This year sees almost everything happening at The Homecoming Centre building, the new name for the Fugard. A special event aimed at children will be hosted at The Book Lounge on 3 September.

    Among the topics that will feature prominently in the program are feminism, gender-based violence, parent-child relationships, the energy crisis and so much more.

    The full festival programme is available on the Open Book Festival website where bookings and tickets are also available.

    A limited number of special complimentary tickets have been made available for students and anyone else who may have difficulty affording the cost of a ticket. Requests for assistance can be directed to openbooktickets@gmail.com.

    Cape Town, District Six

    Let's do Biz