    Cell C Inanda Africa Cup returns this month

    1 Jun 2022
    The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup is set to take place this June.
    Image supplied: The Cell C Inanda Cup is returning this month
    Image supplied: The Cell C Inanda Cup is returning this month

    The Cup is a knockout polo championship that offers an action-packed day with a display of exceptional horsemanship amongst competing teams from all over the African continent. The polo season continues to bring together a premium audience, with a taste for fashion, delectable dining experiences and games of polo with teams competing for the opportunity to be crowned the winners.

    This year's tournament is set to take place on 26 June, returning to the picturesque Inanda Club, situated in the heart of Sandton, where the influential polo set will experience a high-octane polo demonstration of talent and horsepower in the dual for the coveted trophy. Teams from South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Tanzania as well as Zimbabwe have announced their return to the tournament to reclaim their winning title.

    Image supplied: Puma has partnered with Roblox to bring new mini-games on the scene
    Puma launches sports-based experience on Roblox

    2 days ago


    “We are excited to join forces with the Inanda Club as they continue to pioneer and create development opportunities while retaining the entertainment value of the sport of polo. At Cell C, we pride ourselves in meaningful projects that drive unique experiences for consumers and the Cell C Africa Polo Cup will do exactly that. We are excited to see our South African development team showcase their skills against teams from the continent,” said Cell C chief commercial officer, Simo Mkhize.

    The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup promises to bring a luxe experience with its Africa Now theme celebrating Africa’s elite fashion and social experiences in the 21st century. The event invites patrons from all walks of life to enjoy unique experiences tailored to perfection.

    Craig James, polo manager at Inanda Club, said, “The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup is an exciting project for us at the Inanda Club. We are thrilled to be teaming up with an incredible partner such as Cell C who have made this prestigious event possible. Over the years we have seen a tremendous growth and interest in the sport of polo in communities where the sport was previously inaccessible and with every game we wish to execute bigger and better experiences so that patrons can come and enjoy an affair like none other.”

    Image supplied: The Dance Your Style 2021 winner, Shanny J
    Dance Your Style World Final to be held in Joburg

    9 May 2022


    Patrons and guests can expect to be whisked away with upbeat sounds from Mzansi’s DJs, while soaking up the sun, enjoying a delicious cocktail or drink of choice and, of course, enjoying the sport of polo and its well-known traditions such as divot stomping.

    Packages for the event include picnic sites from R3,000 for five people or R5,500 for 10 people. Tickets can be booked here.
