    Puma launches sports-based experience on Roblox

    30 May 2022
    Puma, in partnership with Wonder Works studio, has launched a sports-based experience on Roblox - a global online gaming and game creation system.
    Image supplied: Puma has partnered with Roblox to bring new mini-games on the scene
    Image supplied: Puma has partnered with Roblox to bring new mini-games on the scene


    The Puma and the Land of Games experience features Roblox's newest Layered Clothing technology. Players can customise their characters with hyperrealistic clothing that fits any avatar body type and wear Puma from head to toe. As they explore the experience, fans will unlock new zones and additional Puma sportswear pieces.

    Puma and the Land of Games offers the global Roblox community to bring out their inner athlete through sports mini-games and training activities like lifting weights and track running. This immersive experience gives an insight into what it is like to sign with the Puma brand as an athlete.



    “We’re excited to bring an engaging and fun sports experience to the Roblox community,” said Adam Petrick, Puma’s chief brand officer. “The new Layered Clothing technology allows players to express their creativity and style enabling our brand to create greater synergies between the physical and digital world.”

    The three minigames that will be launched are Endless Runner, Football Rush and Dodgeball Showdown. In Endless Runner, competitors will do their best to avoid obstacles to try to remain on the track before the ‘beast’ gets to them. In Football Rush fans will utilise different power-ups as they try to score as many goals as possible. And in Dodgeball Showdown, players will showcase their dodging and throwing abilities in a simulation of the classic playground game.

    Image supplied: Julio 'Beast' Bianchi
    #AfricaMonth: Local esports team makes debut at Fifae Team of the Season Cup

    By 12 May 2022


    Puma and the Land of Games aims to deliver compelling gameplay that promotes both ambition and creativity with a fun-first focus.
    online gaming, Puma, Adam Petrick, Roblox

