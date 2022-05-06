Industries

    Africa


    Wanawake Xperience spotlights music and female empowerment

    6 May 2022
    The Wanawake Xperience is presenting a day of spotlighting music and female empowerment on 15 May.
    The women who will be taking part at the Wanawake Xperience
    The women who will be taking part at the Wanawake Xperience

    Berita, Thiwe Mbola, Amanda Black, Miss Pru and Azola are all part of the lineup for the event.

    Representing an all-female space for opportunity, the leading ladies of Wanawake Xperience have positioned the show as a platform for upcoming female artists and creatives.

    A music and lifestyle event that also communicates itself as a self-funding space to inspire and unite women from all over the industry, while creating their own table, is the essence of Wanawake Xperience.

    Image by Amy Jenkins: David ‘Qadasi’ Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe
    Qadasi and Maqhinga launch Folk Fusion Tour

    3 May 2022


    Berita said, “What excites me about this event is the collaborative effort between us five ladies. We are learning and growing from each other. We are very excited to perform together, grow this movement of women supporting each other and working together in the music industry.”

    Mbola said, "We definitely believe this platform will encourage more collaborations amongst female artists and I am most excited about the new talent we will be unearthing on the Wanawake Xperience stage."

    While individually doing great things with their individual projects, Berita, Thiwe, Amanda Black, Miss Pru and Azola are flying the female building notion high through this star-studded event.

    Source:
    Risa calls for South African Music Award entries

    21 Apr 2022


    Supporting acts on event day are Mo’soul, DJ Young, Soul Spice, Carbie K, Archie, Bongsta and Black Pat.

    Gates open at 1pm at Disoufeng and guests are set to be entertained through to midnight. Tickets are now available for between R200 and R300 on Quicket.
