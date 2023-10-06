Nielsen Sports SA dives into womens sport in Africa

Nielsen Sports South Africa is making a significant contribution to the conversation around women's sport in Africa with the release of its latest research report.

Women at the Forefront: Understanding women in Africa and insights to building female fandom focuses on providing valuable insights and data on African women, covering key areas such as their experiences, lifestyle interests, sports participation, consumption habits, entrepreneurship, fitness activities, and television viewership.

The report includes analysis of the following topics:

the challenges and disparities African women face from childhood



the daily realities African women need to overcome compared to their male counterparts



African women’s participation in fitness and sports activities



sports participation hurdles African women need to overcome



the viewing habits of South African women



insight and recommendations for brands, broadcasters and rights-holders

“African women represent a growing and influential consumer group with diverse lifestyles, interests, and consumption habits, and our report aims to bridge the knowledge gap about this demographic,” says Amy Daley, chief operating officer of Nielsen Sports South Africa.

“In this report, we address important questions about what brands need to do to capture a female audience, how to convert women into sports fans, and what women are saying about sponsors and sponsorship.”

The report includes valuable data on the viewership of the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup, specifically as it relates to the South African national team, Banyana Banyana, and the recent Netball World Cup, which was hosted in Cape Town.

But, beyond that, it provides actionable insights for marketers, advertisers, business leaders, policymakers, and academics, and is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in better understanding the African female consumer.

“As a sports research organisation, we are keenly aware of the value of understanding female sports fans, but this report goes beyond sports to provide a comprehensive understanding of women in Africa,” says Nwabisa Sauls, commercial manager of Nielsen Sports South Africa. “We recognise that various factors influence women’s interests and behaviours and cannot be understood in a vacuum.”

By delving into the minds of African women, this report offers a unique opportunity to connect with a demographic traditionally underserved by brands and rights-holders. It offers a chance to tap into a market rich with potential and to create meaningful relationships with a group with significant purchasing power.

“We hope this report will empower businesses and individuals to connect with and support African women in more meaningful ways,” says Daley.

Interested in accessing the report? Contact Sauls at nwabisa@nielsensports.co.za.